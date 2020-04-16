Ariana Grande’s House: Where the Singer Calls Home

Tonight’s The Disney Family Singalong, which is airing on ABC, features Ariana Grande. Grande will perform from her home, a mansion in a gated community in Beverly Hills.

While most of the details around Grande’s home are understandably private, there is some that is publicly known about the home due to Instagram photos and listings from before Grande bought the mansion.

The Disney Family Singalong will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will include performances from stars like Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenowith, Ali’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more.

Read on to learn more about Ariana Grande’s House:

Grande Lives in a Mansion in Beverly Hills

Grande’s home in Beverly Hills is 6,226 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The property features a view of the Hollywood Hills, an outdoor pool and adjoining hot tub that overlooks downtown LA. She also has an outdoor seating area.

The home features high ceilings, marble floors and huge hallways. Grande has shared photos of parts of her house on Instagram including the view from her windows, her living room couch and her dog standing in the hallway.

Grande previously shared an apartment in Manhattan with ex-fiance Pete Davidson. There, they lived in the Chelsea neighborhood where they had views of the city. The couple paid $16 million for the 4,023 square foot apartment at the time. The apartment featured 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an IMAX theater with a 75-foot pool.

Additional photos of Grande’s home are available online.

A Stalker Recently Broke Into Grande’s House

Law enforcement told TMZ in March 2020 that a man in his 20s showed up to Ariana Grande’s home, making it through the gates and all the way to the front door before the cops were called on him. He knocked on the door at around 2 p.m. that day and asked the property manager who answered the door where Grande was.

Responding officers found the man near Grande’s house, and they arrested him. In his possessions, they found a love note addressed to Grande. The note allegedly included directions to her house. The man also allegedly spit at one of the police officers arresting him. The man was booked for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery.

It was also reported by TMZ earlier in March that someone called 911 to report shots fired on Grande’s property, but the cops were skeptical because the pop star has been a victim of swatting in the past. When cops checked out the house, they found that their suspicions were correct.

Grande is practicing social distancing guidelines at home alongside her dogs and new boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez. He has been featured in her Instagram stories throughout the quarantine period.

She has been spending some of her time in quarantine by recreating scenes from the iconic Adam Sandler movie Waterboy.

