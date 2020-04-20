Ashley Mattingly Dead: Former Playboy Playmate Commits Suicide at 33

Ashley Mattingly, a former Playboy Playmate, was found dead at her home in Austin, Texas, last week, according to TMZ. She was 33.

Mattingly’s twin brother Billy Mattingly and sister Christy told the news outlet that before taking her own life on April 15, 2020, she left a suicide note. The former model was discovered unresponsive in her home on Friday, April 17, after the Austin Police conducted a wellness check.

Mattingly, who was Playboy’s Miss March in 2011, has a history with drug and alcohol abuse. In 2016, she was charged with a DUI after driving her golf cart into four parked cars. According to TMZ, her BAC was measured at least %.20.

While Mattingly was struggling during the current lockdown amid coronavirus, her family said she was trying her best to stay positive and had adopted a 9-month-old puppy to battle loneliness. Her dog, Miss Jean, is now the care of Mattingly’s family.

Mattingly’s Final Facebook Post was a Quarantine Boudoir Photo On April 8

During coronavirus, Mattingly had updated her Facebook banner to feature a photo with the text, “Social Distance Please,” on April 7. A day later, she posted a black and white photo of herself quartanting at home, which Mattingly made as her new profile picture.

Based on her social media posts, it appeared as if Mattingly was doing as well as anyone during coronvirus. She shared photos social distancing at the beach and throwback pictures with her friends enjoying a boat day on the water.

Tributes to Honor Mattingly’s Memory Were Shared on Social Media

Mattingly’s twin brother Billy Mattingly shared the following message on his Facebook page:

Hey guys alot of people have reached out about my twin and rockstar/Beauty Queen. So I would like to take this time out of repect to her friends to let everyone know she has passed away. Iknow I will get to a memorial/tribute type post when words present themself bit I wasnt even ready for this post. Who is, right?.. If anyone wants to leave a comment or memory on her page that would be awesome! I will keep her friends posted on a celebration of life when the opportuniy presents its self. Special thanks to anyone and everyone who was or is a friend of hers or showed her love of any kind.

