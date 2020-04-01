Former Winner Ashley Mitchell Returns to MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ 2020

MTV’s hit reality show The Challenge returns Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with an all-new season featuring some new contestants and many who have been on the show before. Former winner Ashley Mitchell, who is a fan-favorite, is one of those returning.

The Challenge is in its 35th season and welcomes back T.J. Lavin as the host for the 25th season. Since there are no live sports going on right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show could fill that void for some new viewers.

The show will welcome back other fan-favorite contestants alongside Mitchell, such as Johnny Bananas, CT, Jordan, Tori, Nany and Jenna. The seven rookies joining the competition this time around have been on other reality shows like Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Are You the One? and Survivor.

Mitchell Became a Fan-Favorite After Winning ‘Final Reckoning’

Through her years on the show, Mitchell has been a part of a few of the most shocking twists in Challenge history. She’s been on two seasons where the show allowed them to take all the money from their partner in the end.

During Final Reckoning, Mitchell was partnered with Hunter Barfield. They’d been forced to work together for the entire season, though they didn’t always get along. They did work together well enough to win the season together, but there was a twist during that finale.

Each individual was able to earn points on their own instead of as a team, and then the individual with the most points was able to take all the prize money for themselves or split it with their partner. Mitchell won, and she decided to take all $1 million for herself rather than split it with Barfield.

At the time, she said Barfield had belittled her and “also threatened my life and my family’s life.” She said she did not feel bad for keeping the money.

She Does Not Regret Taking All the Prize Money

After Mitchell made the decision to take the entire prize for herself, Barfield was shocked, leading to a screaming match on the show. The fight was intercut with flashbacks to previous fights and comments made by Barfield.

“I just hoped I would have the opportunity to tell him, all the boys on The Challenge, and all the boys in the world that you can’t just say whatever you want and have everything be fine the next day,” she told Bustle after the season. “That’s not how the world works.”

Barfield defended himself, saying that both parties said things they wish they could take back, but the show did not show everything. He tweeted, “Regardless I would have never taken the money she was my partner and she deserved it just as much as I did. I’ve forgiven but Karma NEVER forgives.”

Barfield is not returning to The Challenge for season 35 though Mitchell is returning and hoping to take home the prize for herself once again.

Mitchell is reportedly not looking forward to seeing any of her fellow contestants, though. She said in a promotional video that “Last season I walked in with everyone hating me, and this season I walked in with everyone hating me. So I don’t want to see any of these people.”

