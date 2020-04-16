Ashley Tisdale Is Not Ready for Kids with Husband Christopher French

Last year, Ashley Tisdale joined the ‘Women Who Know’ campaign alongside pharmaceutical company Allergan, which makes the birth control pill Lo Leostrin Fe. At the time, she said she was not ready to be a mother just yet.

Tonight on ABC, Tisdale’s reunion with the cast of Disney’s High School Musical will be aired during The Disney Family Singalong Special, which features stars singing Disney songs for children and families to sing along to.

The reunion features cast members from the movies including Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel. Zac Efron will also be participating in one way or another, though he was a last-minute addition to the cast for the special.

Tisdale shared a screenshot of Ortega’s interview with Deadline on her Instagram, writing “ITS HAPPENING!!!! We have reunited for a special night just for you guys! … Honestly all I want to do in this moment is to bring everyone some joy.”

Tisdale Said She Is Not Ready for Children Yet

In July 2019, Tisdale shared that she is not yet ready to have children with husband Christopher French. The two have been married since 2014, but she said they are not in a rush to become parents just yet.

“Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” she said. “For me, it’s like, it’s okay to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.”

She added that she thinks it is important for women to start discussions in all areas of their health with their doctors.

“We are trying to inspire women to take an active role in decisions about their reproductive health and contraceptive options,” she told People. “For me, it’s just about starting the discussion, having those conversations with your doctor and health care provider and knowing that there are options out there.”

She emphasized that everyone is different and what works for one person might not work for someone else.

Tisdale Has Been Connecting With Fans on Social Media

Since the start of the social distancing guidelines, Tisdale has been using her social media platforms to connect with fans.

She uploaded a video of herself dancing to “We’re All in This Together” on March 16 with the caption “If you need to workout while on #selfquarantine try this … hopefully this will brighten your day a little!”

High School Musical director Kenny Ortega credits her with starting the trend of medical professionals and others uploading videos of themselves singing and dancing to “We’re All in This Together.”

“I think Ashley started this whole movement with her home video,” he told Deadline. “I can’t imagine that Matthew Gerrard and Robbie Nevil, who wrote this song, had any idea that it would have the legs and perhaps mean more now than when we first did it.”

The Disney Family Singalong will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will include performances from stars like Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenowith, Ali’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more.

