Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

We’re down to the final contestants on The Masked Singer, and fans are confident they know the identity of the Astronaut. Tonight, in a two-hour special episode, the top nine competitors will go head to head.

Now that we’re well into the third season, we can confidently say that the masked singer behind the Astronaut costume is country singer Hunter Hayes.

The finalists who the Astronaut will be competing against are the Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Rhino, and Night Angel. Last week, Jojo Siwa was revealed as the T-Rex.

What are the top clues and guesses for the Astronaut that lead us to believe Hayes is the one hiding under the mask? Read on.

Clues

The Masked Singer Astronaut Lauren Daigle's You SayFor more check out https://www.mjsbigblog.com 2020-03-12T02:57:01.000Z

First of all, let’s look at the Astronaut’s suit itself. It features what looks like a treble clef, suggesting the person behind the mask has a background in music. The Astronaut also makes more than a few references to being far from home.

In his first clues package, we see a Hawaiin lei, skeleton foot, and red toolbox. Later on, viewers should take note of the red coffee mug and a miniature wooden bridge.

Nicole Scherzinger’s ears certainly perked up when the Astronaut shared that he had attended a birthday with her at a mall once. And another clue is a dice with a total of ten.

A bonus clue from last week’s performance came when the Astronaut revealed, “I’m all for horses.”

Guesses

The Masked Singer Astronaut: The CLUES and Judges GUESSESThe Masked Singer | Season 3 | Episode 7 | Group C | Round One A more in-depth look at ALL The Masked Singer characters here: https://talentrecap.com/masked-singer… Drop a comment below for a chance to be featured as our "Comment Of The Week" where we feature one of YOUR comments in next week's episode! OTHER 'MASKED SINGER' PREDICTIONS and SPOILERS SEASON 3 – Kangaroo: https://youtu.be/TaTJAQgwvdI White Tiger: https://youtu.be/H_q50bCTp44 Frog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WzqrY6h2jT4 Taco: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TmvJjBVWpM SEASON 2 – Thingamagig: https://youtu.be/w3gAXOwluzA Flamingo & Flower: https://youtu.be/aYO3twBHDko Butterfly & Rottweiler: https://youtu.be/oA6xspYqrcs Leopard: https://youtu.be/jalEQ7umbNQ Penguin: https://youtu.be/rvnGhdo3ExQ Black Widow & Skeleton: https://youtu.be/CF8DnnRuBWM Ladybug: https://youtu.be/kPagHO0C-qg Host: Nick Cannon Judges: Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke #TheMaskedSinger #TalentRecap #MaskedSingerFox For more HD videos, news, analysis and recaps of The Masked Singer – please subscribe & follow Talent Recap: https://talentrecap.com/ THE MASKED SINGER ON SOCIAL: Facebook: ‪ https://www.facebook.com/MaskedSinger… Twitter: ‪ https://twitter.com/MaskedSingerFOX Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maskedsinger TALENT RECAP ON SOCIAL: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/talentrecap Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talentrecap/ Follow: https://twitter.com/TalentRecap Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talentrecap/ ABOUT THE MASKED SINGER Hosted by Nick Cannon, THE MASKED SINGER is a new celebrity singing game show featuring panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. Based on an international format, and already a viral phenomenon with over half a billion fans worldwide, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” ABOUT TALENT RECAP Talent Recap is the #1 independent website which is exclusively dedicated to the fans of the most popular talent shows around the world. As passionate fans of these shows, we provide news, analysis and fan engagement on America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice, The X Factor, American Idol, The Masked Singer The Four and much much more. TALENT RECAP https://talentrecap.com/ 2020-03-12T00:59:01.000Z

Hunters Hayes is the top guess out there, and the person everyone seems to think is the Astronaut. And we wholeheartedly agree.

Not only do many of the physical details, like the voice and height, match up, but the clues align as well.

First of all, the Astronaut mentions being ‘far from home’. This could refer to the fact that Hayes’s home base is Nashville, and he taped The Masked Singer in Los Angeles. As for the dice with a ten on them, Hayes holds a Guinness World Record for the number of live performances in 24 hours– ten performances.

Another popular guess is Carlos Pena Vega, a Big Time Rush alum. Vega lives in Hawaii with his wife and two kids, which could explain the lei. That would also explain the ‘far from home’ clue.

Our bet, however, is still on Hayes. His bonus clue even matches up– in 2015, he and Scherzinger both made an appearance at A Capitol Fourth in DC event, which honored the birthday of Frank Sinatra, according to Screen Rant. Hayes is also friends with Stevie Wonder and sang the song Signed, Sealed, Delivered for one of his performances.

The season finale of The Masked Singer is expected to air Wednesday, May 27, at 8pm, and a special sing-along will take place on April 15. The latter will include the best performances from Season 3 along with lyrics shown on-screen for fans to sing along to at home.

To figure out if Hayes is, in fact, the Astronaut, tune in to The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Episode 9 Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap