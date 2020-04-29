Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/29/2020

After one of the largest number of contestants on The Masked Singer, The Astronaut has made it to the final six. There have been plenty of guesses about the singers identity, but nothing has been confirmed yet. One of the biggest theories about The Astronaut is that he could either be a boy band member from the 2000s, a ’90s heartthrob or a country star. With all those possibilities going around, most aren’t certain about The Astronaut’s true identity.

The Astronaut has been one of Nicole Scherzinger’s favorite performers to watch. She’s gushed over the performer, who has sang hits like Lauren Daigle’s “You Say,” Shawn Mendes’ “If I cant Have You” and “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

So who is the crooner trying to fool the judges and the audience? Continue reading for everything we know about The Astronaut:

‘The Masked Singer’ Astronaut Clues

By this point in the season, The Astronaut has provided viewers with plenty of clues through his packages. Some of them, as cited by Good Housekeeping, have been two dice that have fives facing up, a mini wooden bridge, a red mug, a skeleton foot and a dark brown broom.

The Astronaut has played on his character, saying he’s “far from home.” Another clue might be on his costume, as many have noticed the singer has a a treble clef on his suit.

The Astronaut has also talked about “heart-throbbing,” “hungering,” and not having a “pitch-perfect landing.”

The Astronaut has also dropped hints that he might have been a child star. “Well, people say the sky’s the limit, but when you’re an astronaut, the sky’s just the beginning,” he previously said. “Even though I started at a young age, I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

There are a few theories swirling about who The Astronaut might be, but one of the main guesses is that he’s country singer Hunter Hayes. Both Good Housekeeping and Gold Derby have predicted that it’s the Wild Blue singer. Aside from some of the clues aligning with Hayes, like him being “far from home” since he lives in Nashville and The Masked Singer tapes in Los Angeles, another reason people think it’s Hayes is because the voice matches up.

While Hayes is a good guess, it’s not the only theory. Another possibility is N*SYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick or even Lance Bass. Good Housekeeping listed Kirkpatrick as a possibility, saying it could be the former boy band star because he lives in Pennsylvania (so he’s far from home); he started N*SYNC and The Astronaut “knows how to lead;” plus The Astronaut referenced “Bye Bye Bye,” which is one of the band’s most popular hits.

