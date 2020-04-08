Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/8/2020

Who is The Astronaut on The Masked Singer? Some fans are pretty confident they know who is responsible for the singer with an out of this world vibe, but his true identity hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

This week, performers will be participating in a special episode. They will be performing head-to-head. For Wednesday’s episode, viewers will get to see a battle between The Astronaut and Turtle, and then Night Angel and Kangaroo.

While we won’t know for sure who The Astronaut is until he takes his mask off, he’s dropped plenty of clues for us to put together. For all the information we’ve gathered so far, continue reading:

‘The Masked Singer’ Astronaut Clues

Firstly, Astronaut might be a professional singer, based on his outfit. There’s a treble clef, which could be honoring the performer’s background in music.

There have been plenty of other visual clues like that. So far we’ve seen a red coffee mug, Hawaiin lei, skeleton foot, a red toolbox and a miniature wooden bridge. More clues were a broom, a french horn, a mountain range, the solar system and dice that’s showing ten.

For verbal clues, Astronaut has said phrases like:

“Even though I started at a young age, I feel like I’m just getting started”

He was “wandering for 500 days, using sign language until I found my own voice”

Stevie Wonder is “a dear friend” of his

He has ties to “an organized crime family”

“I’m all for horses”

He’s said things like “not a pitch-perfect landing,” “heart-throbbing,” “code blue” and “hungering”

He’s often talked about being far from home. This could suggest that The Astronaut’s home is not in Los Angeles, where the show is filmed.

The Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

There are two big fan guesses when it comes to the astronaut. There are a lot of viewers who think that it’s Hunter Hayes behind the mask. There are a few who claim it might be Jonathan Taylor Thomas, though that might be based on hope more than fact.

First, let’s dive into why people think Hayes is hiding behind the Astronaut mask. Hayes’ home is in Nashville, which would make sense for him being “far away from home,” like he’s said in his clue packages. The singer also has the record for the most number of live performances in 24 hours, which was ten. This could be a reference to the dice.

In general, his height of 5-foot-6 seems to match with the Astronaut, along with his voice. More than that, Hayes has earned five Grammy nominations. Earlier in the season, Cannon said the 18 contestants they started with on The Masked Singer had a total of 69 Grammy nominations.

Of course, not everyone is convinced that it’s Hayes behind the mask. It could also be the Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, according to some fans. Aside from being a ’90s heartthrob, JTT sang on the 1996 soundtrack for The Adventures of Pinocchio soundtrack with Stevie Wonder. More, there was a reference to The Lion King, and JTT voiced Simba in the ’90s film.

So far, the judges have guessed Joseph Gordon-Levitt, JC Chasez, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino or Corey Feldman.

Other notable Twitter guesses are Lance Bass, Joe Jonas or Carlos PenaVega from High School Musical.

Last week, Rob Gronkowski was unmasked as White Tiger. To find out what happens next, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

