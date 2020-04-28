Bear Brown & Ex-Fiance Raiven’s Relationship Post-Baby

Fans of Alaskan Bush People are well aware of Bear Brown and Raiven Adams’ tumultuous relationship. Now that they have a child together, viewers at home want to know: do they keep in touch? What’s the current status of their relationship?

In September 2019, news surfaced that the couple called off their engagement, which only lasted two weeks. Mere hours later, Brown revealed that Adams was pregnant with their child.

In a statement to People, Brown wrote, “Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring! Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.”

He added, “Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be! Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

As Adams later shared on Instagram, the couple broke up before learning they had a little one on the way. However, they reiterated they were still very excited about their parenthood journey.

Adams Filed a Restraining Order Against Brown in February

However, things quickly turned sour. In February, Adams filed a restraining order against Brown. The Blast obtained the documents and reported that Adams accused Brown of “engaging in a pattern of verbal abuse that allegedly included intimidating her with his gun.” She also claimed he used cocaine.

On March 9, just days after dropping the restraining order, Adams gave birth to the former couple’s son, River. Social media shows that Brown was camping at the time.

Things have not improved for the couple since River’s birth. On March 13, Adams filed papers claiming that Brown is not the legal father of River, according to The Sun.

Brown then took to Instagram to write that he is River’s father. “Hello everyone! There is something I would like to say! 1 It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! 2 I am not trying to un-establish myself as Rivers Dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent!”

As a previous Heavy article points out, Brown continued by citing an error in the court paperwork he had previously filed. “When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order, it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers dad! NOT un-establish! Please check the court records and you will find the mistake has been rectified! I will always consider myself Rivers Dad!”

Bear Reportedly Has yet to Meet His Son

Multiple reports indicate Brown has yet to meet his son. He has not directly confirmed this, but on March 23, Brown posted an Instagram and wrote, “I just wanted to let y’all know that I would be with River if I could but with everything going on with this virus it would only put him in danger!”

So, at this point, it’s unclear when Brown will meet his son. Recent Instagram photos suggest he is still in the wilderness, and he has yet to post any photos of River.

A March 13 interview with Adams’ mom, however, has shed some light on the situation. Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Adams’ mother, Kassy Michelle, described her daughter as a “single mother,” suggesting Bear may very much be out of the picture. At least for now.

Alaskan Bush People airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Animal Planet.

