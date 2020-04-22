See Beau Clark’s Engagement Ring for Stassi Schroeder

This week on Vanderpump Rules, Beau Clark plans his proposal to Stassi Schroeder, and though some drama does get in the way, the two are now engaged. Clark proposed with a 3.5-carat diamond ring that was an heirloom from his grandparents.

Since the engagement, Beau and Stassi have both compared the ring to a dark object from the world of Harry Potter, saying that it has had a spiritual effect on Stassi.

“I keep calling it a horcrux, because she said like, the minute she put it on, she starts acting all weird,” Beau shared with Bravo.

Tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules is titled “Witches of WeHo Whine,” and it airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Tune in to see the surprise proposal and previous drama.

The Ring is a Family Heirloom

The engagement ring is a family heirloom from the 1900s and is 3.5 carats. The diamond is a European round-cut, which is then surrounded by 24 smaller stones and placed in a platinum band.

According to People, the ring was acquired by Beau’s grandfather in the 1940s or ’50s, and it was then passed down to Beau’s aunt and then to Beau.

Before the engagement, the couple talked about what Stassi might want out of a ring, and she told him she trusted him and she knew she’d be happy with anything.

“I’ve never really been someone who’s dreamt of my engagement ring, because I love all jewelry … any stone, any shape,” she said.

The Proposal Was Almost Ruined by Drama

Prior to the proposal, the group of friends were at a wine tasting event hosted by Stassi, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute for their Witches of WeHo-branded beverage. The other two women were not speaking to Kristen at the time, but Kristen took the chance to chat with Beau, who she’s been friends with for a long time.

Kristen asks Beau if they’re still friends, and he answers that ‘of course’ they are, but he may not be able to come up to her and give her huge hugs like he used to because.

The teaser for the episode cuts away to Stassi, where she’ talking to Katie and staring at her boyfriend and former friend from across the room.

“I can’t help but, like, stare at this conversation over here,” she said. “I forgave Kristen for really bad s**t, something that most people would never forgive someone for. So, Beau, are you that concerned with you and Kristen’s friendship? What, are you concerned about being able to go to lunch together alone?”

Kristen previously slept with Stassi’s then-boyfriend Jax Taylor. In the clip, Stassi says she’s annoyed with Beau and walks over to the conversation, breaking it up before Beau and Kristen can finish their discussion.

In an interview with ET, Kristen said she’s not sure the two will ever be friends again like they used to be.

“I feel like the more episodes that air, and the more emotions that I have about it, the further we are pulling away from each other,” she shared. “I just don’t have an answer as to whether or not this is something that can be salvaged. I always have hope.”

