Why Fans Are Obsessed with Becky G’s Teeth

Becky G is known for hits like “Can’t Get Enough” and “Becky from the Block.” She has been nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards for three years running and was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award at last year’s Latin American Music Awards. But if her 24.6 million Instagram followers aren’t talking about her music, they’re talking about the gap between her two front teeth.

One of the top searches for the 23-year-old is “Becky G Teeth”, and she’s proud of it. In fact, she said so in an Instagram post from 2014.

Read on to learn more about Becky G’s career, and her fans’ obsession with her teeth.

Fans Thought She Closed Her Tooth Gap in 2016

In 2016, fans wondered if Becky G had closed the gap in her front teeth after she posted a photo with boyfriend Sebastian Lletget (shown above). One person commented, “Where is the gap in her teeth?” And another posted, “I’m looking for the gap” with a crying emoji.

But pictures from late 2019 show that Becky still seems to be sporting the small gap. The picture below is from the 2019 Latin American Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on October 17, 2019.

It’s possible, as Mitu points out, that Becky had surgery to make the gap not as pronounced as it was before, but recent images do still show the gap is present.

She Released Her New Single on April 12

On April 12, Becky G released her newest single, “They Ain’t Ready”, via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records.

In a press statement, Becky said, “At the time, this song was meant to inspire others to fight for love and come together despite their differences. Today, it not only stands for that but also hope.”

In the hopes of helping her community amid the coronavirus pandemic, Becky G has also announced that she will be selling limited-edition t-shirts, with proceeds going to Los Angeles Students in Need.

Her statement continues, “Given our current state of nation, my priorities have recently been to educate myself as much as possible on COVID-19 and find as many ways as I can to help give back to others. While this has affected the entire world, the effects I’ve seen first-hand in my L.A. community are devastating. As my first solo release since the pandemic, I’ve decided to give back to the kids and students of the LAUSD. They have approximately 700,000 students in their system, of which 80% live in poverty. I used to be one of those students.”

You can shop for the shirts, which Becky’s brother helped design, here.

In May, Beck G will release another song, called “Tiempo Pa Olvidar”, with Spanish singer Abraham Mateo.

READ NEXT: Why Fans Are Obsessed with Snowbird Brown’s Teeth on ‘Alaskan Bush People’