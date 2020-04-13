Bekah Purifoy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

ABC’s new reality spin-off series The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres on April 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Bekah Purifoy is a contestant on the show, which promises to mix music with a quest for love.

The new series is not a traditional one to the franchise, but it’s different enough to draw interest. Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison will return to host the special.

Harrison described Listen to Your Heart as “Bachelor in Paradise meets A Star is Born.” He said that fans of the original shows will see enough in the new show that feels familiar to them, but there is enough new about it that it will feel fresh. He explained that there will be musical performances mixed in with the rose ceremonies.

Here’s what you should know about The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart contestant Bekah Purifoy:

1. She Earned a Degree in Musical Theater

Purifoy attended Lipscomb University, which is a private Christian liberal arts university in Nashville, Tennessee. While at the university, Purifoy studied musical theatre.

In addition to her choice of university, Purifoy seems to be religious from her posts on Instagram including one snapshot she uploaded with an ex-boyfriend on Easter 2019.

She wrote, “Happy Easter from me and my boyfriend!! He is Risen! (Our church pics ended up really bad so here we are. Taking pictures with a timer on the side of the road.) still blesst tho.”

2. She is an Actress from Chicago

Purifoy is an actress who currently lives in Chicago, Illinois. She is an actress, but her first credit on IMDb is for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

It appears as though Purifoy is originally from Arkansas, where she grew up with three older sisters.

During college, she was in a number of plays and musicals including a production of Beauty and the Beast. Next to pictures from plays throughout the years, she wrote, “Started from the bottom now we here. To my beautiful brother Scott, I love you and can’t wait to open this show with you. You’ve been an amazing partner. Couldn’t have asked for a better Beast!”

3. She Has Never Been on an Actual Date

Though her Instagram suggests that she has been in relationships before, her show biography says that Purifoy has never been on an actual date.

Purifoy has not been very active on social media through the past year, just recently starting to upload photos regularly again now that the show’s premiere has come around.

She also seems to be close with her best friend. She has previously uploaded photos of herself and her best friend, writing “This. This is my favorite human. This boy makes me the best version of myself. I’m sure you people get sick of me loving on Garrett all the time on Instagram, but it’s my Instagram not yours and Garrett is my truth and life.”

4. She Loves the Kennedys

According to her biography on ABC’s site, Purifoy’s favorite president is John F. Kennedy. She has shared photos of the president on her Instagram page.

She also visited the gravesite for the family in 2017, stopping to take a picture and then uploading it to her Instagram.

She wrote, “This is me trying to smile because I was actually bawling at JFK and Jackie’s gravesite. If you know me, you know my love for the Kennedy’s runs deep, and this was one of the most overwhelming but best experiences of my life. So I had to share. My shorts are wrinkly.”

Her friends and followers commented on the post to say they knew she loved JFK.

5. She is a Cubs Fan

According to Purifoy’s Instagram, she is a fan of the Chicago Cubs, and that love for the team only grew when she moved to Chicago after college.

She uploaded a picture of herself from Wrigley field, writing “My first cubs game and I’m already Cubs fan af.”

She also took time to encourage everyone to keep practicing their singing recently. She wrote, “Hey guys! Don’t forget to keep practicing your craft even during these crazy times! Keep self taping. Audition audition audition!!! #actor #musicaltheatre #selftape.”

