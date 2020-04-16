WATCH: The Bella Twins’ Mom Snaps Over Their Estranged Father

Kathy Colace, the mother of Nikki and Brie Bella, is done hearing about the reunion they had with their estranged father. The Bella Twins headed to Mexicali to work on their relationship with Jon Garcia, and Kathy did not seem happy about it. Even though Kathy consented to the reunion, she didn’t want to hear the details about how the meeting went.

“Let’s get all the talk out about Mexico and Mexicali, so I don’t have to hear it for four hours,” Kathy says to the Bella Twins in a sneak peek of Thursday’s new episode.

“Ew, mom,” Brie says after being caught off guard.

“‘Ew, mom!'” Kathy says back. “Honestly, I love that you guys had a great time, but let’s just talk about it, get it out of our system and then we can talk about our lives.”

Brie tells her mom that it sounds like she’s upset. “There’s no anger,” Kathy says.

But the girls weren’t convinced. “Um, the way you just said it right now sounded like you had an issue,” Brie said, Nikki giving her support.

Brie & Nikki Bella's Mom Hits Her Breaking Point: "Jesus!" | Total Bellas | E!

Does Nikki Bella’s Grandma Approves of Artem Chigvintsev?

Getting grandma’s approval is important to Nikki. After discussing sleeping arrangements, where the professional dancer discovers he’s not allowed to sleep in the same room as Nikki under grandma’s rules, he gets the matriarch’s approval when they start cooking.

Nikki says her grandmother’s approval is so important and jokes she’d have to break up with Artem if grandma didn’t like him. “My grandparents were so involved in raising my sister and I, and I’ve always put them on, like, the biggest pedestal,” Nikki says in a sneak peek. “So the fact that she’s loving Artem means everything to me.”

The Bella Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps

As most Total Bellas fans know, both sisters are pregnant. Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan and Nikki is pregnant with her first baby with fiance Atem. Having a child was an issue that caused a lot of tension between Nikki and her ex, wrestling legend John Cena. It ultimately led to their split.

It might seem like the joint pregnancies were planned, but the Bella sisters insist they weren’t. Their babies are due days a part. Brie found out Nikki was pregnant days after discovering her own pregnancy, she told People magazine.

The twins have been happy to share their burgeoning baby bumps on social media. “Almost 24 weeks!” she wrote on April 15. “Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably! (size medium) Swipe up in IG stories or head to birdiebee.com for yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we have brought back some merchandise from the past!”

Just like her sister, Brie has been happy to share pregnancy updates. “The belly is growing!! Went to the doctor today and everything is right on track. Still debating if I’m having a boy or a girl,” she wrote April 16. “What does everyone think?”

Don’t miss Total Bellas when new episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

