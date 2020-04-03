Bethenny Frankel Is Not Married to Boyfriend Paul Bernon Despite Rumors

Bethenny Frankel is not returning to the Real Housewives of New York City for season 12, but the Skinnygirl mogul’s personal life and relationships are still very much in the spotlight. Frankel has been dating film producer and real estate businessman Paul Bernon for more than a year, but they are not married.

However, the couple sure seems to be heading in that direction. They own a townhouse together in Boston, according to Bravo, were making plans to purchase a larger home somewhere in New England. The network reported that Frankel and Bernon had not yet decided which state they would settle in.

Frankel has also talked about how they are part of one big blended family. In addition to her daughter Bryn, Bernon has two children from his first marriage.

Here’s what you need to know.

Bethenny Frankel Set Off Rumors About a Secret Wedding After Tweeting She Was the Only RHONY Castmate Who Was Actually Married

Bethenny Frankel used her Instagram account to announce to the world on August 21, 2019, that she would not be returning to the Real Housewives of New York City. Just two days later, Frankel grabbed fans’ attention again with a tweet that seemed to imply she may have gotten married again in secret.

Frankel had written, “To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo.” She tagged Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley in the tweet.

But the tweet wasn’t what it looked like. Frankel posted to her Instagram Story hours later to explain that no, she had not married boyfriend Paul Bernon. She was still legally married to Jason Hoppy. They split in 2012, but the divorce proceedings stretched for several years, mainly due to a bitter custody battle.

Frankel explained to her Instagram followers, “I am not newly married. I’m just the only — was the only — legally married housewife on ‘The Real Housewives of New York.’ Believe me, when there’s something to tell you, I will tell you.”

Bethenny Frankel Briefly Dated Paul Bernon In December 2017 & They Reconnected After Dennis Shields Died

Bethenny Frankel spoke often about, and very emotionally, about her on-and-off relationship with the late Dennis Shields during season 11 of RHONY. He died after overdosing on prescription medication in August 2018. Frankel described Shields as her closest friend, and said he even proposed marriage to her shortly before his death.

But they routinely broke up over the course of their romantic relationships. Frankel explained to Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she would date other men during the “off” times with Shields. One of those men ended up being Paul Bernon. They briefly dated in December 2017.

Frankel explained during a RHONY reunion that she remembered confiding in Tinsley Mortimer about how much she liked Bernon right off the bat. “I felt like an idiot because I was saying I felt like it could be the one or something. I was really into him and we went out a couple of times. And I just wasn’t really ready. I wanted someone to give me a guaranteed ‘this is the guy’ because I didn’t want to get hurt.”

But after Shields died, Bernon came back into the picture. Frankel said Bernon was a pillar of support and the relationship grew from there. “He just came back and really courted me and it was great because I had a history with him and I trusted him.”

Frankel Says Daughter Bryn Loves Bernon & That the Two Families Have Spent Holidays Together

Bethenny Frankel spoke about her relationship with Paul Bernon in an interview with People in December 2019. “He’s a good person who I love. I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.” Frankel also told the magazine that she had fallen in love with his family as well and that the group had celebrated Thanksgiving together.

Frankel says her daughter Bryn has also taken to Bernon. She told Bravo host Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in April 2019 that “Bryn knows him, loves him.” Frankel added that her daughter and Bernon have similar personalities.

Frankel and Bernon have not announced plans for an engagement or a wedding, but as referenced at the beginning of this post, they are investing in real estate together. They own a townhouse in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. But they were also in the hunt for a larger space. US Weekly reported the couple was considering homes in Massachusetts and Connecticut but that Frankel and Bernon were also open to looking further in New England.

But the coronavirus pandemic has halted those plans for the time being. Frankel said she was in New York and Bernon was in Boston as she focused on relief efforts through her B Strong foundation. Frankel told Entertainment Tonight in mid-March, “Anxieties are at a high and I need to do my own routine and I need to be closest to my child and I need to have my backyard and my dogs and my things I can touch… You’re closer to the people that you can’t be with [because] you’re feeling like you want to talk to them and FaceTime them and you miss them. So we are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It’s just we’re both sort of panicked, if I go and I can’t leave and it’s not rational because I’m sure I’d be able to leave, but you want to just feel in your safe place at the moment.”

READ NEXT: Why Has Sonja Morgan’s Daughter Never Been On RHONY?