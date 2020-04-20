How Long Is ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Episode 10 Tonight?

If you’re watching the Better Call Saul Season 5 finale tonight, then you might notice that the episode lasts significantly longer than expected. AMC sometimes has longer episodes for the show and tonight’s finale is one of those. Read on to learn what time Season 5 Episode 10 starts tonight and what time it ends.

The New Episode Starts at 9 PM Eastern & Ends at 10:25 PM Eastern

Tonight’s episode starts at its regular time of 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) But the show is lasting an extra long time tonight and it’s ending later than you might expect. The episode ends at 10:25 p.m. Eastern (9:25 p.m. Central.) This also means that if you watch Dispatches from Elsewhere on AMC, it’s going to start later tonight than you might expect, at 10:25 p.m. Eastern and ending at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

So this means the Better Call Saul finale is 85 minutes long (including commercials), a full 25 minutes longer than a typical hour-long episode. This is pretty long for a Better Call Saul episode. It’s even longer than the Season 5 premiere, which was 76 minutes long. But it’s about the same length as the Season 4 finale, which was also 85 minutes long.

'Something Unforgivable' Next On Ep. 510 | Better Call SaulDon’t miss the season finale of Better Call Saul Monday, April 20 at 9/8c. #BetterCallSaul #AMC For more Better Call Saul videos: https://goo.gl/LLCugx Next On Better Call Saul: Season 5, Episode 10 Subscribe to the AMC YouTube Channel : https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx Better Call Saul: https://goo.gl/B7Rfus Sign Up for the Better Call Saul Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/shows/better-call-saul/exclusives/newsletter-subscription Better Call Saul on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BetterCallSaulAMC/ Better Call Saul on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BetterCallSaul Better Call Saul on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bettercallsaulamc/ AMC : http://www.amc.com/ AMC on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/amc AMC on Twitter : http://twitter.com/AMC_TV Sign Up for the AMC Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/newsletter-subscription 2020-04-14T02:30:00.000Z

'I Want Answers!' Sneak Peek Ep. 510 | Better Call SaulMike comes home to find a very agitated Jimmy on his doorstep. Don’t miss the season finale of Better Call Saul Monday, April 20 at 9/8c. #BetterCallSaul #AMC For more Better Call Saul videos: https://goo.gl/LLCugx Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Season 5, Episode 10 Subscribe to the AMC YouTube Channel : https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx Better Call Saul: https://goo.gl/B7Rfus Sign Up for the Better Call Saul Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/shows/better-call-saul/exclusives/newsletter-subscription Better Call Saul on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BetterCallSaulAMC/ Better Call Saul on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BetterCallSaul Better Call Saul on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bettercallsaulamc/ AMC : http://www.amc.com/ AMC on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/amc AMC on Twitter : http://twitter.com/AMC_TV Sign Up for the AMC Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/newsletter-subscription 2020-04-14T02:30:02.000Z

Better Call Saul S05 E10 Season Finale Trailer | 'Something Unforgivable' | Rotten Tomatoes TVCheck out the new Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 10 Trailer starring Bob Odenkirk! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Learn more about this show on Rotten Tomatoes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/better_call_saul/s05?cmp=RTTV_YouTube_Desc Want to be notified of all the latest TV shows? Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to stay up to date. US Air Date: April 20, 2020 Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks Network: AMC Synopsis: Kim and Jimmy make a sideways move that takes a rather serious turn. Nacho gets closer to the cartel. What to Watch Next: ► Certified Fresh TV: http://bit.ly/2FC8sQi ► New TV This Week: http://bit.ly/2Cq3wzc ► Top TV Dramas: http://bit.ly/2HSMnOs More Rotten Tomatoes: ► Subscribe to ROTTEN TOMATOES TV: http://bit.ly/2qTF6ZY ► Subscribe to the ROTTEN TOMATOES NEWSLETTER: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/newsletter?cmp=RTYT_YouTube_Desc ► Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2mpschF ► Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2COySMI ► Follow us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2FlxGC6 Rotten Tomatoes TV delivers Fresh TV at a click! Subscribe now for the best trailers, clips, sneak peeks, and binge guides for shows you love and the upcoming series and TV movies that should be on your radar. 2020-04-14T03:35:09.000Z

Tonight’s episode is called “Something Unforgivable.” The description reads: “Kim and Jimmy make a sideways move that takes a rather serious turn. Nacho gets closer to the cartel.”

Last week had one of the most intense endings of Better Call Saul so far. Lalo, whom we know is alive and well in the Breaking Bad timeline, discovers that Jimmy lied about his car breaking down. He doesn’t know the rest of the story, but he does know that he found Jimmy’s car in a ditch with bullet holes.

He goes to confront Saul and finds him at home with Kim. Mike is outside with a gun trained on him, but we know that he’s not going to kill Lalo. In Breaking Bad, we never see Lalo but Saul is scared of him and thinks Lalo is the mastermind behind his kidnapping in one scene in the series. So we know that Saul and Lalo will survive the scene, and that leaves everyone fearing for Kim. But Kim — despite speaking her mind to Lalo — ends up surviving the scene too.

During the episode, it’s also revealed that the assassins who fired on Jimmy are from a Colombian gang that Mike knows from Philly. Gus also seems pretty familiar with the tattoo symbol that represents the gang.

At the end of the episode, Lalo leaves again to cross the Mexico border with Nacho driving the car. Despite Mike’s attempts to speak up on Nacho’s behalf to Gus, Nacho will never be free of the “game” that he’s in. And now it seems that Kim is all caught up in that game too. It’s still a mystery why we never hear about Kim in Breaking Bad. Did she and Jimmy divorce after having a big fight over something? Is she killed by the cartel or someone else? Does she run off with the cartel? Really, there are a lot of unanswered questions. Maybe some will be answered tonight.

