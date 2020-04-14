Bhad Bhabie Defends ‘Trying to Be Black’ With Tarzan’s Story [WATCH]

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, once again caused a stir on social media Tuesday after posting a video on Instagram Live in which she compared “growing up in the hood” to the story of Tarzan, a novel written by Edgar Rice Burroughs about a white man raised by apes in Africa.

Bhabie, who became famous for saying “Cash me outside, how bout dat” on Dr. Phil, and now has a full-fledged rap career, along with 17.2 million followers on Instagram, was instantly flooded with backlash for the comparison. While defending her against those who attack her online for “trying to be black,” she correlated her upbringing to that of Tarzan’s unique childhood.

WAIT…did she just compare growing up in the hood with BLACK people to Tarzan growing up with GORILLAS?? Is she saying the black people are like wild gorillas?? pic.twitter.com/xrzLnfwL2U — 𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉 (@ashakiiii) April 14, 2020

The 17-year-old from Boynton Beach, Florida, is white. Her mother, Barbara Bregoli, and father, Ira Peskowitz are both caucasian. However, over the years, Bregoli has been accused of “blackfishing” – appropriating black culture to gain popularity, numerous times.

The story of Tarzan has been told in numerous mediums, with the most popular version being Disney’s animated version which was released in 1999. Burroughs’ classic tale was also given the film treatment in 2016, with actor Alexander Skarsgard, playing the titular role in the David Yates’ directed, The Legend of Tarzan.

According to an ERBzine article from 1959, the story of Tarzan is based on the true story of Lord William Charles Midlin, an English nobleman whom after surviving a shipwreck near the coast of Africa in 1868, spent 15 years living in the jungle before returning to England society.

Of spending so much time with apes Midlin wrote, “For some strange reason, I was not afraid of these strange creatures. They were hideous to look upon but nonetheless seemed gentle and harmless.” While author Burroughs and Midlin lived in the same time period, there is no confirmation that his Tarzan novel was based on Midlin’s story.

There Was A Strong Reaction on Twitter To Bhad Bhabi’s Tarzan Video After She Revealed Much Darker Skin Last Week

WHile Bhabie’s video quickly went viral, viewers shared their thoughts of the rapper’s choice of words on Twitter. One user online tweeted, “We told y’all this f***ing girl was racist. BUT NO y’all said ‘just cuz she wears box braids doesn’t make her racist’ and now she compares growing up in the hood to Tarzan’s white ass being raised by gorillas…how much more evidence y’all need?”

Bhad Bhabie compared her acting black because she “grew up in the hood” to Tarzan being raised by gorillas??? Man pic.twitter.com/Sn3EAZSmrk — Uncle Charlie (@LastNameWiIson) April 14, 2020

the catch me outside girl really compared her acting black bc she grew up in the hood to tarzan & the gorillas?? dawg. pic.twitter.com/tpPE47XJgB — 𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑨. (@disneyonfilm) April 14, 2020

Another person on Twitter wrote, “Is she comparing growing up in the hood with BLACK people to Tarzan growing up with GORILLAS, therefore saying the black man are like wild gorillas????”

It was also noted many times by users online that comparing herself to someone who’s largely believed to be a fictional character isn’t the greatest argument. One person tweeted, “I see where her empty-headed ass is trying to go with this ‘argument’ and it makes her look even worse!”

