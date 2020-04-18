Billie Eilish’s House: Where the Singer Calls Home

The One World: Together at Home concert is taking place on April 18, and one of the headlining acts is Billie Eilish. The 18-year-old musician is known for such singles as “bad guy,” everything i wanted” and “when the party’s over.” During Saturday’s event, Eilish will be performing from her house in California.

Even though Eilish has become extremely affluent, she still lives in her childhood home with her parents. Eilish is very close with her family. Her brother Finneas O’Connell, who is her producer as well as an accomplished musician himself, and her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, go on tour with the pop star.

Her 1,208 square foot house is located in Los Angeles. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and according to Velvet Ropes, its current estimated worth is $763,400.

Billie Eilish Spoke With James Corden While in Finneas’ Room, Which Is Also a Studio

In December 2019, Eilish filmed a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden for The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the segment, Eilish gave Corden a partial tour of her house, including Finneas’ room, which is also their studio. They made Eilish’s EP and debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in his bedroom.

Here is the video:

During the interview, Corden said, “Now, you had a rule when you were growing up that your parents couldn’t make you go to bed if you were making music.” Eilish answered, “Yup. In any form. If we were playing the piano, playing the guitar, playing the ukulele.” Eilish was homeschooled, and she told the host that she started singing and creating music from a very young age.

Corden also asked the pop star if she feels like she’s more grounded because she lives at home. She said, “Probably more than I realize.”

During the tour of her house, Eilish showed Corden her pet spider. She placed the spider on his hand, and jokingly left the room while he panicked.

Finneas Gave a Tour of His Childhood House as Well

Last year, Finneas gave a tour of the house, and he revealed that his parents let the two siblings each have their own room growing up while they slept on a futon in the living room. According to Finneas, there are three pianos in the house.

Here is the video of his tour:

SPACES: Inside the Tiny Bedroom Where FINNEAS and Billie Eilish Are Redefining Pop MusicThe second episode of SPACES follows FINNEAS through the humble family abode where he and his sister Billie Eilish have written and produced all of their music so far. Learn more about AWAL Website ➡️http://bit.ly/AWALHomeFinn Instagram ➡️ https://www.instagram.com/awal/ Spotify ➡️ http://bit.ly/AWALFirstFinn Twitter ➡️ https://twitter.com/AWAL Facebook ➡️ https://www.facebook.com/AWAL/ AWAL is Kobalt’s unique alternative to the traditional music label, offering artists and independent labels a range of services without having to give up ownership or control. More on FINNEAS' space ↳https://koba.lt/SpacesFINNEASBillie Follow FINNEAS Music: https://awal.lnk.to/FINNEASmusic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/finneas/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/finneas Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FINNEASOFFICIAL/ Billie's new album, "WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO" ↳http://smarturl.it/BILLIEALBUM Featured gear to peep 👀 Akai (professional MPK mini mkII): https://www.akaipro.com/mpk-mini-mkii Roli (seaboard): https://roli.com/products/seaboard/ Universal Audio (apollo): https://www.uaudio.com/apollo #AWAL #FINNEAS #BillieEilish #Kobalt Gear costs dropped, the internet took off, and nothing has been the same since. Artists today have more control over how and where they create than ever before. SPACES shines AWAL’s spotlight on the many places musicians make magic. Video Credits: Director: David Mendel Producer: David Mendel Producer: Jesse Feister Editor: Cameron L Kelly 2019-04-02T16:55:58.000Z

When Finneas spoke to AWAL about having the recording studio in his old bedroom, he said, “There’s a crazy intimacy, I think, to what we’re doing. There’s such a kind of like, private feeling to what we’re doing because we’re not a recording studio where different people are there every day and people are down the hall. It’s our house, and it’s where we live, and it’s where we have experienced everything.”

He also said, “We grew up with like three pianos in the house. Having music in every nook and cranny in that house was really important to me.”

READ NEXT: Matthew McConaughey’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home