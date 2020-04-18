How Bindi Irwin Paid Tribute to Her Late Father In Her Wedding

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father, celebrated wildlife expert Steve Irwin, during her wedding ceremony to Chandler Powell on March 25, 2020. The emotional tribute will be featured on the Animal Planet special on Irwin’s wedding, which airs Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, Irwin and Powell decided to tie the knot in a small ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March. There were only three people present at the ceremony – Irwin’s mom Terri, her younger brother Robert, and her late father’s best friend, Wes Mannion. However, Irwin and Powell found the sweetest way to include her late father in their nuptials – keep reading for details.

Bindi Irwin Paid Tribute to Her Father With a Picture & a Khaki Ribbon

Steve Irwin was 44 years old when he was attacked by a stingray on September 4, 2006. The beloved environmentalist was working on an underwater film in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef when he was stung in the chest by a stingray barb, which penetrated his thoracic wall and caused Irwin to bleed out in a matter of minutes.

Although Irwin could not be with his daughter on her big day, Bindi found a way to include her late father in her nuptials. “We had Dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel,” Irwin told People. “So Mom and Robert were standing right next to Dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

Irwin tied her bouquet with a khaki ribbon, in place of her “something blue.” She told People, “Most brides have something blue; I had my khaki.” Irwin and Powell were also married at Australia Zoo, the same place her mother and father met so many years ago. Terri noted how emotional the setting was and told People that it brought back many happy memories with Steve.

“I think it’s an interesting parallel that Steve and I first met at Australia Zoo, and Bindi and Chandler first met at Australia Zoo,” Terri told the publication. “So many memories came flooding back. It was a day where I wish Steve was there, but I think he really was. He would have been the first to cry happy tears.”

They Almost Postponed the Wedding Due to COVID-19

Irwin and Powell considered postponing their wedding due to the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus, but they decided they would rather be husband and wife and face the future together during such an unprecedented time.

“We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together,'” Irwin told People.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Animal Planet. The description of the wedding special reads, “Bindi and Chandler prepare for the happiest day of their lives. Weeks before their wedding day, the coronavirus pandemic causes them to make difficult and drastic changes to the wedding of their dreams, but in the end love prevails.”

