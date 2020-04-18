How Bindi Irwin Paid Tribute to Her Late Father In Her Wedding

How Bindi Irwin Paid Tribute to Her Late Father In Her Wedding

  • Views
  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Chandler Powell Bindi Irwin

Getty Bindi Irwin poses for a photo with fiance Chandler Powell at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia.

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father, celebrated wildlife expert Steve Irwin, during her wedding ceremony to Chandler Powell on March 25, 2020. The emotional tribute will be featured on the Animal Planet special on Irwin’s wedding, which airs Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, Irwin and Powell decided to tie the knot in a small ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March. There were only three people present at the ceremony – Irwin’s mom Terri, her younger brother Robert, and her late father’s best friend, Wes Mannion. However, Irwin and Powell found the sweetest way to include her late father in their nuptials – keep reading for details.

Bindi Irwin Paid Tribute to Her Father With a Picture & a Khaki Ribbon

Steve Irwin was 44 years old when he was attacked by a stingray on September 4, 2006. The beloved environmentalist was working on an underwater film in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef when he was stung in the chest by a stingray barb, which penetrated his thoracic wall and caused Irwin to bleed out in a matter of minutes.

Although Irwin could not be with his daughter on her big day, Bindi found a way to include her late father in her nuptials. “We had Dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel,” Irwin told People. “So Mom and Robert were standing right next to Dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

Irwin tied her bouquet with a khaki ribbon, in place of her “something blue.” She told People, “Most brides have something blue; I had my khaki.” Irwin and Powell were also married at Australia Zoo, the same place her mother and father met so many years ago. Terri noted how emotional the setting was and told People that it brought back many happy memories with Steve.

“I think it’s an interesting parallel that Steve and I first met at Australia Zoo, and Bindi and Chandler first met at Australia Zoo,” Terri told the publication. “So many memories came flooding back. It was a day where I wish Steve was there, but I think he really was. He would have been the first to cry happy tears.”

They Almost Postponed the Wedding Due to COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Chandler, When I went to write my vows I found I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper. I thought about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul. Marriage marks an incredible beginning and yet I feel like we’ve already experienced so much life together. We say all the time that it feels like we’ve been married for years. We’ve been a team through life’s wonderful highs and difficult lows. You’ve held my hand as we’ve run towards every new adventure. My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations. One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home! They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it. You are my soulmate. I promise to love you with all my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way. I promise to encourage your dreams and help you achieve them. I promise to stand beside you as your wife, teammate and friend. I promise to share an ‘I love you’ before I sleep each night no matter what our day has brought. I promise to be your strength and light when you need a it. I promise to revel with you in each breathtaking moment we are given in this life. Chandler, Thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I’m uncontrollably laughing or falling asleep by ‪6pm‬. You validate what unconditional love really means. You’ve been my best friend for over six years. You’ve made me smile every day since I first met you. That’s amazing and so are you. My husband, my teammate and partner in conservation. To quote our favourite show, “I love you and I like you”.

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

Irwin and Powell considered postponing their wedding due to the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus, but they decided they would rather be husband and wife and face the future together during such an unprecedented time.

“We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together,'” Irwin told People.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Animal Planet. The description of the wedding special reads, “Bindi and Chandler prepare for the happiest day of their lives. Weeks before their wedding day, the coronavirus pandemic causes them to make difficult and drastic changes to the wedding of their dreams, but in the end love prevails.”

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Bindi Irwin’s Wedding Dress Paid Tribute to Her Mother Terri’s Dress

Read More
, ,