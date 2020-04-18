Bindi Irwin’s Wedding Dress Paid Tribute to Her Mother Terri’s Dress

Bindi Irwin’s Wedding Dress Paid Tribute to Her Mother Terri’s Dress

Bindi Irwin

Getty Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her mother through her wedding dress when she married husband Chandler Powell on March 25. Click here for details.

Bindi Irwin married husband Chandler Powell during an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020. Irwin honored both of her parents during her nuptials by including a sweet tribute to her late father Steve Irwin, and a dress in the same style that her mother Terri wore when she wed Steve in 1992.

Animal Planet is airing a special episode featuring Irwin and Powell’s wedding, titled Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding, on Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The description of the episode reads, “Bindi and Chandler prepare for the happiest day of their lives. Weeks before their wedding day, the coronavirus pandemic causes them to make difficult and drastic changes to the wedding of their dreams, but in the end love prevails.”

Keep reading for details on Irwin’s beautiful dress and the tributes she gave to each of her parents during her wedding ceremony.

Irwin Found a Dress That Closely Resembled Her Mother’s

Chandler, When I went to write my vows I found I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper. I thought about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul. Marriage marks an incredible beginning and yet I feel like we’ve already experienced so much life together. We say all the time that it feels like we’ve been married for years. We’ve been a team through life’s wonderful highs and difficult lows. You’ve held my hand as we’ve run towards every new adventure. My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations. One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home! They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it. You are my soulmate. I promise to love you with all my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way. I promise to encourage your dreams and help you achieve them. I promise to stand beside you as your wife, teammate and friend. I promise to share an ‘I love you’ before I sleep each night no matter what our day has brought. I promise to be your strength and light when you need a it. I promise to revel with you in each breathtaking moment we are given in this life. Chandler, Thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I’m uncontrollably laughing or falling asleep by ‪6pm‬. You validate what unconditional love really means. You’ve been my best friend for over six years. You’ve made me smile every day since I first met you. That’s amazing and so are you. My husband, my teammate and partner in conservation. To quote our favourite show, “I love you and I like you”.

In a nod to her mother Terri, the 21-year-old Irwin bride chose a long-sleeved sunflower lace gown directly inspired by the one her mother wore in 1992 when she married the late “Crocodile Hunter.”

“I wanted something very similar because I’ve admired [my mom’s] dress since I was tiny,” Irwin told People in early April. “When I was about 12 years old, I put on mum’s wedding dress and it was a really, really special… it’s over 50 years old because it’s been in the family for that long.”

Irwin told the publication that her mother’s dress was too old to be tailored, but she was able to find a dress that closely mimicked Terri’s gown. She also noted that the sunflower sleeves on the dress “reminded me of my family and my dad,” which made the dress all the more special.

“When we would go on projects and drives together, we’d often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in,” she explained. “[The dress] was really special and beautiful.”

She Also Honored Her Father With a Khaki Ribbon & a Candle Lighting Ceremony

Irwin also found a way to include her late father in the wedding celebrations. “We had Dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel,” Irwin told People. “So Mom and Robert were standing right next to Dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

Her bouquet also tied with a khaki bow in place of her “something blue,” and they held a special candle lighting ceremony in his memory. They also happened to be married at the same place that Steve and Terri met, which was even more beautiful and emotional for Irwin’s mother, who wished Steve could be there to celebrate.

“I think it’s an interesting parallel that Steve and I first met at Australia Zoo, and Bindi and Chandler first met at Australia Zoo,” Terri told People. “So many memories came flooding back. It was a day where I wish Steve was there, but I think he really was. He would have been the first to cry happy tears.”

