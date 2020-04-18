Bindi Irwin’s Wedding Dress Paid Tribute to Her Mother Terri’s Dress

Bindi Irwin married husband Chandler Powell during an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020. Irwin honored both of her parents during her nuptials by including a sweet tribute to her late father Steve Irwin, and a dress in the same style that her mother Terri wore when she wed Steve in 1992.

Animal Planet is airing a special episode featuring Irwin and Powell’s wedding, titled Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding, on Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The description of the episode reads, “Bindi and Chandler prepare for the happiest day of their lives. Weeks before their wedding day, the coronavirus pandemic causes them to make difficult and drastic changes to the wedding of their dreams, but in the end love prevails.”

Keep reading for details on Irwin’s beautiful dress and the tributes she gave to each of her parents during her wedding ceremony.

Irwin Found a Dress That Closely Resembled Her Mother’s

In a nod to her mother Terri, the 21-year-old Irwin bride chose a long-sleeved sunflower lace gown directly inspired by the one her mother wore in 1992 when she married the late “Crocodile Hunter.”

“I wanted something very similar because I’ve admired [my mom’s] dress since I was tiny,” Irwin told People in early April. “When I was about 12 years old, I put on mum’s wedding dress and it was a really, really special… it’s over 50 years old because it’s been in the family for that long.”

Irwin told the publication that her mother’s dress was too old to be tailored, but she was able to find a dress that closely mimicked Terri’s gown. She also noted that the sunflower sleeves on the dress “reminded me of my family and my dad,” which made the dress all the more special.

“When we would go on projects and drives together, we’d often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in,” she explained. “[The dress] was really special and beautiful.”

She Also Honored Her Father With a Khaki Ribbon & a Candle Lighting Ceremony

Irwin also found a way to include her late father in the wedding celebrations. “We had Dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel,” Irwin told People. “So Mom and Robert were standing right next to Dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

Her bouquet also tied with a khaki bow in place of her “something blue,” and they held a special candle lighting ceremony in his memory. They also happened to be married at the same place that Steve and Terri met, which was even more beautiful and emotional for Irwin’s mother, who wished Steve could be there to celebrate.

“I think it’s an interesting parallel that Steve and I first met at Australia Zoo, and Bindi and Chandler first met at Australia Zoo,” Terri told People. “So many memories came flooding back. It was a day where I wish Steve was there, but I think he really was. He would have been the first to cry happy tears.”

