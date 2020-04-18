Bindi Irwin’s Wedding Special Date, Time & Channel

Bindi Irwin’s wedding special airs Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST on Animal Planet. The wedding show is a special episode of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins!”

But there’s much more you’ll want to know before you watch the special Saturday night. Bindi Irwin tied the knot with Chandler Powell on March 25, 2020. The couple had a small ceremony because the coronavirus altered their wedding plans. Bindi and Chandler had been dating for six years, she wrote on Instagram. Bindi also shared some sneak peeks of her wedding photos on her Instagram page.

Chandler Powell’s family wasn’t able to attend the ceremony because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19, Terri Irwin wrote on Twitter. But members of the Irwin family were able to attend, because it was held at the Australia Zoo where they live.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bindi Irwin Shared A Touching Wedding Photo on Instagram & Talked About Changes In Her Wedding Plans Due to the Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on Bindi and Chandler’s wedding plans, but it didn’t crush the spirit of their big day. Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were married at the Australia Zoo in its gardens on March 25, 2020. Bindi and Chandler had a small ceremony. Because the Irwin family already lived together at the Australia Zoo, they were able to have members of Bindi’s family there, even while practicing social distancing.

Bindi Irwin’s famous father, Steve Irwin, was also there in spirit. Although he wasn’t there to walk his daughter down the aisle, Bindi and Chandler lit a candle in his memory during their wedding ceremony. Bindi wrote about their ceremony on Instagram and shared a photo of their special day. She also included a reminder to stay home and stay safe.

Her post said:

March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!

Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Wrote Their Own Vows & Bindi Wrote 1,000 Words About How He Makes Her Life Beautiful

Bindi Irwin had a challenge when she was writing her vows for Chandler Powell – she couldn’t stop writing. She shared a photo of a sweet moment from their ceremony on Instagram and wrote about her writing process, her thoughts on marriage and about the moment she fell in love with him.

Her dad, Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter, told her when she was a little girl she couldn’t marry anyone unless he swam across the crocodile pond. Chandler Powell did just that. She said the moment she knew she loved him was when he jumped in the water with a 15-foot crocodile and later told her how much he enjoyed the experience.

She wrote:

Chandler, When I went to write my vows I found I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper. I thought about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul. Marriage marks an incredible beginning and yet I feel like we’ve already experienced so much life together. We say all the time that it feels like we’ve been married for years. We’ve been a team through life’s wonderful highs and difficult lows. You’ve held my hand as we’ve run towards every new adventure. My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations. One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home! They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it. You are my soulmate. I promise to love you with all my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way.

I promise to encourage your dreams and help you achieve them. I promise to stand beside you as your wife, teammate and friend.

I promise to share an ‘I love you’ before I sleep each night no matter what our day has brought. I promise to be your strength and light when you need a it. I promise to revel with you in each breathtaking moment we are given in this life. Chandler, Thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I’m uncontrollably laughing or falling asleep by ‪6pm‬. You validate what unconditional love really means. You’ve been my best friend for over six years. You’ve made me smile every day since I first met you. That’s amazing and so are you. My husband, my teammate and partner in conservation. To quote our favourite show, “I love you and I like you”.

Steven Irwin Would Have Worn Khakis to His Daughter’s Wedding, Said Terri Irwin

If Steve Irwin was still alive, he would have walked his daughter down the aisle in khakis, his wife, Terri Irwin, wrote on Twitter. She shared a photo of Steve Irwin holding their young son, Robert Irwin.

“Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding,” she wrote. “I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too. I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much.”

Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding. I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too. I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/ulCNYzZzIL — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) March 28, 2020

In other Twitter posts, she called Chandler Powell her daughter’s soulmate. His family was not able to attend because of travel restrictions, she wrote in another Twitter post. Terri Irwin talked about her daughter’s wedding on the special’s trailer, and said she thinks Steve Irwin would have cried happy tears during the ceremony.

“I know that Steve would be proud,” she said. “And I’m pretty sure he’d be crying.”