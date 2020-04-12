Is BJ’s Wholesale Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

With all that is going on concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers may be wondering if their favorite stores are open for Easter Sunday 2020 and if so, what hours they are open? For BJ’s Wholesale Club, the answer is that they are not open for Easter Sunday this year. Here’s why.

BJ’s Wants to Give Its Employees a Day Off

In a Facebook post, the wholesaler writes, “We deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of our team members. We’ll be closed on Easter Sunday to offer them a much-deserved day to rest and recharge.”

This is in contrast to the past several Easter Sundays, when BJ’s Wholesale was open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The retailer used to be closed on Easter Sunday, but from 2017-2019, it had limited hours of operation. For 2020, it will be closed.

This Is Just One of Many Protective Steps BJ’s Has Taken

With consumers and employees alike being concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, BJ’s has implemented several steps to protect both its team members and its customers. In a letter to its customers, BJ’s writes:

Dear member, The health and safety of our members, team members and communities remain our top priority. We have taken additional measures to ensure a safe shopping experience. • Temperature Checks for Team Members: Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have asked all team members who are sick to remain home. Soon, we will check the temperatures of team member as they report to work in all our locations. If any team member has an elevated temperature, they will be directed to return home and seek medical care if necessary. • Masks and Gloves: In the coming weeks, we will make masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, to team members who want to wear them. We will provide high-quality masks, but will not provide N95 respirators, which should be reserved for healthcare workers. • Increased Wages: We previously announced that all hourly team members in our clubs, distribution centers and home office will earn an additional $2 per hour for each hour worked. We are extending this wage increase for hourly team members in our clubs, distribution centers and home office for each hour worked through May 2, 2020. • Closed on Easter: All BJ’s clubs will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 to give team members a day to rest and recharge. • Social Distancing: We have implemented new operational processes to encourage social distancing in our clubs including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out, and making audio announcements. • Capacity Limits in Clubs: We will limit the number of members allowed inside clubs at one time. The number of members allowed in clubs will vary by location based on the square footage of each club. No more than 20% of a club’s total capacity will be allowed in the building at any given time. When possible, all members are encouraged to send only one person per household to shop in club. This policy will help promote social distancing efforts and ensure a safer environment for members and team members. • Supporting our Hospitals: The BJ’s Charitable Foundation has contributed $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, and BJ’s clubs have donated countless items to first responders, healthcare workers and nonprofits to help support their communities. In addition to $500,000 previously donated to support COVID-19 relief efforts, our foundation will contribute another $500,000 to support hospitals throughout the states in which we operate. Our clubs will continue to offer a daily shopping hour for members age 60 and over to shop in a less crowded environment. These members can use a designated entrance and shop from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. daily at all locations. In addition, our clubs are closing earlier to give team members more time to restock, sanitize and recharge. Please visit bjs.com/locationsto check hours at your club. Thank you for being a loyal member,

BJ’s Wholesale Club

The club has also started paying its employees an additional $2 per hour and has issued an emergency paid leave policy.

