Blake Shelton Is the Only Original ‘Voice’ Coach Since Adam Levine Left

Since Adam Levine left NBC’s The Voice, Blake Shelton is the only original coach left. All the other long-time coaches have moved on to further pursue their careers or work on other aspects of their lives, but Shelton seems to be a permanent fixture on the show.

The show has gone through a number of coaches since the beginning of the show including superstars like Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani. Stefani, who is also Shelton’s long-time girlfriend, left the show to focus on her upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

After Levine left the show, Shelton jokingly said “Adam’s not on the show and I want him to know that he can still kiss my (expletive) wherever he is right now.”

Levine told Ellen recently that he misses the show and would love to return, despite the fact that he loves doing little more than sitting around the house way more than getting a reported $30 million paycheck.

Shelton Has Been on ‘The Voice’ Since Season One

Since Adam Levine left the show, Shelton is the only original coach left. He’s now joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and the newest coach, Nick Jonas.

When the show first aired, the coaches were Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. Aguilera and Green have been off the show for quite some time, and now Shelton is left as the only coach who has been around since the very start. He has also won the most seasons of the show, now followed closely by coach John Legend. Clarkson is a bit further behind.

Adam Levine is set to go on tour with his band, Maroon 5, later in 2020. The tour was announced after they dropped their newest single, “Memories,” in September 2019. They will be traveling with Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor.

The tour was set to begin on May 30. Maroon 5 began touring in 2003 and quickly grew a loyal following. They have released six studio albums and three live albums. Of their six studio works, they made the equivalent of $65.76 million in sales.

Shelton and Levine Had a Complicated Off-Screen Relationship

Though there have been different reports to come out since Levine’s leaving the show, it seems that in some of his most honest interviews, he’s said he didn’t like Shelton and was ready to leave the show to get away from the other original coach.

Although Levine gave Shelton a shout-out on Ellen after a photo of the former co-workers was shown to the audience, an anonymous Emmy voter recently told THR about a rumor that the two “really dislike each other, but play nice on TV.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed via an anonymous Emmy voter, “I’ve heard from a friend who works on it … that two of the hosts really dislike each other, but play nice on TV,” the voter said. When prompted for more information, the voter added: “Blake Shelton and Adam Levine hate each other.… [Levine] didn’t walk away — I heard it was a ‘me or him.’”

Levine has also said he was just ready to be away from the show for a little bit, though he called the show a “life-altering” experience for him and his band.

