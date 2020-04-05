Brad Paisley’s Houses: Where He, His Wife & Kids Call Home

Tonight, Brad Paisley will perform during the Academy of Country Music’s “ACM Presents: Our Country,” which has taken the place of the Academy of Country Music Awards due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Award show has been rescheduled for September.

The special, which will be hosted by Gayle King, will feature performances and intimate conversations from a number of country music’s biggest stars. It will also feature clips from past Academy of Country Music Awards.

“We were all ready for the big night [in] April, but the coronavirus changed everything,” King told ET Online. “The genius of this is that all the superstars of country music [have] done special performances from their home that they shot themselves. So, you’ve got Lady Antebellum [at] one, two, three different locations. You’ve got Blake and Gwen fireside in Oklahoma singing ‘Nobody But You’ with her brother doing the camera.”

Paisley will be performing alongside Darius Rucker for songs like “Mud on the Tires,” “Wagon Wheel,” “Lucille” and “The Gambler.” The latter two are part of a tribute to Kenny Rogers.

Paisley Lives in Tennessee

Brad Paisley Home Concert Facebook Live Part 1 2020-03-21T14:35:07.000Z

While Brad Paisley lives with his wife Kimberly and children Huck and Jasper in Tennessee, he has also purchased and lived in a home in California in the past.

According to a WKML article, Paisley lives just outside Nashville. The home has a recording studio, which is a converted guest house on the estate. Southern Exposure Magazine reported that the home is in Williamson County.

“I love living in Williamson County. It is one of the top places in the world to live, and people are a big part of that. If you live somewhere and love it, you have to work to keep it that way,” he said.

Paisley has been recording and performing out of the home for the past few weeks due to the global coronavirus pandemic. He hosted a Facebook Live concert from the recording studio during which he sang along with Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw. The video showed off a couch filled with stuffed animals as “the crowd” for the live stream.

Images of the estate can be seen on Virtual Globe Trotting, though the actual location of the home is hidden due to privacy concerns. The country star owns approximately 100 acres of land, according to the site.

They Owned a House in Los Angeles

According to Taste of Country, Paisley also lived in a historic California house for some time. The home they bought there was 3,394 square feet and was built in 1925.

The home has different feels throughout different rooms. The two-story living room has a fireplace, espresso-colored beamed ceilings and even features stained-glass windows. The kitchen retained the feel of a country cottage and also had a breakfast nook. Photos of the home are available online.

The home was sold prior to 2019, and the family now lives full-time in Tennessee where they like to support the restaurant scene.

The two-hour “ACM Presents: Our Country” special airs tonight, April 5 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Said Adam Levine Could Kiss His Butt After He Left ‘The Voice’