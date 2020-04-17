Brandi Glanville & Denise Richards Affair Rumors Are ‘Icing on the Cake,’ Teddi Says

There is much more to the drama between TV personality Brandi Glanville and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards. In fact, the affair rumors are just the “icing on the cake,” co-star Teddi Mellencamp told People magazine in an exclusive interview.

For months, there’s been gossip that Glanville and Richards had a months-long affair while she was married to husband Aaron Phypers. Richards publicly denied the speculation, but apparently, there’s much more to the story than the actress supposedly cheating on her husband.

Fans Will Find Out What Really Happened Between Denise and Brandi

“I hate to be a little bit crude, but like, there was way more going on, and there’s way more that you guys are going find out about then like ‘allegedly’ what happened with Brandi and Denise,” the fitness guru told the publication. “That is just like, the icing on the cake.”

Mellencamp revealed shes involved in the drama, but it’s not because she cares what did or didn’t go on between the two reality TV stars.

“What their extra-curricular activities are together wasn’t really my concern. It was something else that really was,” Mellencamp told People. “I think that whenever something plays out in the press, and whenever two sides are both putting things in the press before the show actually comes out, it’s because they want the audience to feel a certain way going into watching the show.”

An insider confirmed to People magazine that people will get a deeper understanding of what went down between the two. “What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season. There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic,” the person said.

Glanville Hints About Richards in a Drunken Cameo

While Richards has been adamant that nothing went down between them, Glanville has continued to hint about their alleged intimacy and even said she has proof of their supposed tryst.

In a drunken Cameo on April 11, Glanville made a crude joke about their alleged hookup while drinking out of a large wine glass and wearing rubber gloves.

“This is Brandi Glanville in case you can’t tell. I can’t tell either. I don’t like … I’m just a fat fuck,” she said. “Bad hair, no stripper nails, Diet Coke and vodka. No wine. What has this world come to where I have to fuckin’ drink vodka? This is so stupid.”

She went on to rant about the Kardashians, Game of Thrones and her teenage son’s friends. Then she referenced the rumored affair.

“Anyway, what are you guys doing? Cause I went for a jog and then I went to the library for a while and I had coffee with friends and I went to drinks with friends and then I was like, ‘Fuck, you know what? Let’s get a kitten.’ And I got the kitten and I took the kitten back because I realized I was allergic to pussy,” she said. “Don’t tell Denise. I’m not allergic to pussy. I’m allergic to bad pussy. I think we all are. I’m drunk. Oh no. Gotta go. All right, bye.”

In February, Glanville suggested a new tagline for Richards after the former Bond Girl asked her followers for help. She said Richards’ tagline for Season 10 should be: “I may be married to a man but I’m still allowed to eat pussy.” A story from the Daily Mail, which broke the scandal, claimed Richards told Glanville she was in an open marriage. While denying the cheating allegations, Richards also confirmed that she is not in an open marriage.

READ NEXT: The Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville Cheating Rumors