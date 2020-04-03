Has Brian Malarkey from Top Chef Had Plastic Surgery?

Top Chef season 17 is underway, and one of the competitors still in the competition is Chef Brian Malarkey.

While many searches about Malarkey center around his skills as a chef and his numerous restaurants, curious fans have spent the past several years wondering if Malarkey has gotten plastic surgery.

In 2013, Andrew Zimmern took to Twitter to wonder if Malarkey had plastic surgery to alter his physical appearance. In a tweet, he wrote “Watching The Taste..Did Malarkey get plastic surgery? I think so! Am I wrong?”

Since Zimmern had tagged Malarkey, Malarkey saw the message and responded, writing “It’s HD makeup but at least I have hair! Oh!”

Zimmern sent another message back, adding “True enough! Gotta tell them to back off the mask look tho! The gingham shirt saved you … Show looks great. Good luck.”

