Bride & Prejudice Spoilers: Kee Kee’s Mom Accuses Her of Adultery [Exclusive Clip]

Kee Kee tells her mom that she is still legally married to her ex during tonight’s season finale of Bride and Prejudice, which airs at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Heavy has an exclusive look at Episode 10, which features Kee Kee’s mother Marvaline’s reaction to the news.

The description for Episode 10, titled “Forever Hold Your Peace,” reads, “Cameron and Willi throw a party to announce their engagement but are unsure whether Willi’s family will finally support their decision. Meanwhile, Kelly makes one last ditch effort to change Blair’s mind about getting married, which causes Blair to question if her mother will show up to her wedding. After revealing a huge secret, Kareem and Kee Kee realize the pressure of their family and the process may have driven them apart.”

In the exclusive teaser obtained by Heavy for the Wednesday, April 29 finale of Bride and Prejudice, Kee Kee tells her mother that she and Kareem are no longer getting married, and that she’s still married to her son’s father, which doesn’t sit well with Marvaline. Keep reading for details and an exclusive look at the new episode:

Kee Kee Tells Her Mom That She & Kareem Decided to Call off the Wedding

In the exclusive clip shared with Heavy (which can be viewed below), Kee Kee tells her mother that she and Kareem decided to call of the wedding after realizing that the process of trying to get their families’ approval pushed them apart.

“I feel drained,” Kee Kee tells the cameras before facing her mother. “This has been a very difficult process and right now I really need for my mom to support me.”

She then tells her mom, “We got so caught up in everything and started ignoring our relationship, and it put us in a bad place. So … we’re not gonna get married, at all.

Although her mom agrees with the decision, she still feels sad for her daughter. “Well I can’t say I’m happy,” Marvaline says during a confessional. “As a mother, it doesn’t feel good to see my daughter hurting. But, I don’t think Kareem is the one for her, so I’m happy that they’re not getting married.”

Marvaline Accuses Kee Kee of Adultery After She Reveals She’s Still Married to Her Ex

Although Marvaline was relieved to hear that Kee Kee and Kareem weren’t moving forward with the wedding, what her daughter reveals next leaves her reeling.

“There’s something else that I want to tell you,” Kee Kee says to her mother. “It’s something that Kareem knows but I haven’t told anybody in the family. I don’t really bring it up a lot because people just assume about it usually, and nobody asks me. But you know my ex? Jeffrey’s biological father? I’m still legally married to him.”

Marvaline does not take the news well. She looks shocked and unhappy when she asks Kee Kee, “I thought you divorced his ass?” Kee Kee responds, “I’ve been trying to. I’ve been handling the divorce, but I just found out that it’s gonna cost more money.” Her mother interrupts her and says, “I thought you been divorced from him.”

When Kee Kee shakes her head no, Marvaline lays into her. “I’m gonna give it to you honestly,” she tells her daughter. “It is adultery, because you’re still married.” Kee Kee tries to tell her she doesn’t believe that, but mama Marvaline cuts her off and adds, “Let me tell you, listen to me. Biblically, that’s how I see it.”

A visibly frustrated Kee Kee promptly gets up and walks away, leaving her mother sitting on the couch alone. Marvaline repeats that “biblically” her daughter was engaging in adultery before the clip cuts out, so fans have plenty to look forward to during tonight’s season finale.

The Bride and Prejudice finale airs Wednesday, April 29 at 10 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in reality TV coverage and entertainment news here.

