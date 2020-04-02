Brie Bella & Husband Daniel Bryan’s Relationship & Divorce Rumors

Total Bellas returns for its season 5 premiere on Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on E!. The season features the personal and professional lives of twins Nikki and Brie Bella a

The official synopsis for the season 5 premiere episode, entitled “Brave New Bellas,” reads “The Bella Twins are back; Nicole’s steamy romance with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Artem Chigvintsev, hits a roadblock after family and friends question if they’re moving too fast; Brie and Bryan have a major disagreement.”

Although the description suggests that the couple was faced with some drama in the season premiere, the couple appears to have worked past it since. If social media is any indication, Brie and Daniel are still very much together.

Ahead of the season 5 premiere, Brie posted a loving photo of herself and Daniel to promote the show and show off their relationship. In the caption, she wrote “Bryan and I admire the passionate pictures @thenikkibella puts up of her and @theartemc so we thought we’d post our very passionate picture of our marriage…. after 9 years together nothing like gelato, Netflix and bed before 10pm. Don’t miss our journey of passion this Thursday April 2nd on @totalbellas 9/8c only on E!”

Brie & Daniel Struggled to Get Pregnant for the Second Time

While Brie is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, the journey to her second pregnancy was not an easy one.

In an interview with Health Magazine in December 2019, Bella opened up about her fertility struggle, revealing “We were trying for eight months, and I couldn’t get pregnant. I was stressed, and it wasn’t happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something—like, it’s not a great time to have another baby. To be honest, I’d get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two. I hear going from one to two changes things big-time. Bryan travels all the time. We were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career—and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?”

Brie and her sister Nikki, who is also pregnant, announced the news that they were both expecting at the end of January 2020. In an Instagram caption, Brie wrote “We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Brie & Nikki Fought About Brie & Daniel’s Marriage in 2016

A riff in Brie and Daniel’s relationship was highlighted on an episode of the sisters’ reality show back in 2016, with Nikki calling out a facet of Brie and Daniel’s marriage that she didn’t agree with.

At one point in the argument, Nikki said told her sister “It’s always been about Bryan, Bryan’s needs, Bryan’s this, what Bryan wants. It’s never been about you, ever.”

In response, Brie defended her marriage, saying “”What you want to do is tear my husband apart and what? Us to go skip away and you want me to say, I agree! And do what? Then what do you want to do? What do you want me to do divorce the guy?! You will no longer, I don’t want you to ever bring up Bryan again to me.”

Daniel proposed to Brie in 2013, after three years of dating. Once they announced their engagement, Bella reflected on the proposal, telling E! News “I have never in my life seen him so nervous. I’ve been by him when he’s gone out for WrestleMania and some really big things. He got really, really nervous and he started talking about how long we’ve been together. He got down on one knee and compared our love. He said he’ll love me forever like the ocean goes on.”

Later, she added “When you’re older, the things you tell your group of friends is about how your husband proposed, how your wedding went and the birth of your children. I’m happy that the world gets to see the moment I’ll be talking about for the rest of my life.”

The two were married in 2014, and their wedding aired on an episode of Total Divas.

Tune in to new episodes of Total Bellas season 5, Thursday nights at 9/8c on E!

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?