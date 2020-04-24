Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Walks Out of Hospital a ‘Hero’

After spending nearly two weeks on life support following a skateboarding accident, Brielle Money, 15, has successfully walked out of the hospital.

On April 24, the daughter of former Bachelor star Michelle Money, who previously competed for Brad Womack’s heart on Season 15 of ABC’s veteran reality dating competition series, “is a warrior,” her mother announced on Instagram.

Brielle, who was 6 years old when her mother first appeared on The Bachelor, is “walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life,” Money wrote. “What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth, etc. is beyond impressive to watch as a mother.”

26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life. What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother. Bri’s speech therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has. I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us. This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us. Never. As I try to explain all of this to Brielle, she is slowly starting to realize what has actually happened the last month. It’s a lot to process but she is very grateful for all of you! She does not want to be remembered for this but I think we all know she has a big purpose here that will far surpass the memory of this accident. I am forever grateful she gets the opportunity to experience all this amazing life has to offer her! As she gave me her permission to share this picture, I want to thank you for respecting our privacy and allowing us to process all of this on our own time. Looking forward to a new and beautiful life with this kid. She is my hero. #BrielleStrong

Brielle’s father is Michelle Money’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, who’s been standing by the former reality star’s side throughout this journey, as was Money’s longtime boyfriend, golfer Mike Weir, a PGA Champion golfer who has two daughters from a previous marriage, Elle and Lili.

Brielle was placed in a medically induced coma following a “terrible skateboarding accident” on March 29. She started to move on April 9 and woke up from her coma on April 10. On April 13, she was recognizing people in photos and eating yogurt, which her father Ryan Money described as “nothing short of a miracle.”

Here’s what you need to know about Brielle Money’s rollercoaster journey to health:

1. Brielle’s Health Seemed To Be Improving Before She Took A Turn For The Worse

Update: April 3rd @ Noon *The CT scan yesterday (the pics of her skull and the fractures are from this CT Scan) gave us a bunch of good news. The bruising and swelling in Brie's head has gone down. No new swelling. *Also, Brie had a blood clot in her jugular, the angiogram showed the blood is now flowing through that vein. *The nurses worked overtime and got Brie on an airbed. This will allow them to move her around better and be more comfortable for her. Keep in mind at Primary Childrens there are a lot of small kids who are a lot easier to move around. Brie being older has its pluses (more tolerance of medicine) and its disadvantages (she is hard to move around and it takes longer to do most anything with her). *Michelle went in last night @ 8pm. Brielle had the worst night since she has been there. The pressure in her brain was almost twice as high as it has ever been. It was a rough night and definitely for the 2 steps forward she had with the Scans yesterday this was a step back. The doctors are not sure why this happened and have been working on her all morning. She had a lot of fluid in her lungs and they sucked that out, along with congestion in her sinuses. Brie is definitely at risk of infection. They have her on antibiotics but this also has its negative side effects. They have since got her pressure down a bit but are giving her much larger doses of medicine. They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/ medically induced coma. They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today. – we have had a bit of negative news today. Been a tough one. – THANK YOU again for your prayers – we are using them up. I will update again probably later tonight.

Both of Brielle’s parents shared on Instagram the highs and lows of the journey they hoped would lead to their daughter’s eventual recovery. On April 3, Ryan wrote, “The pressure in her brain was almost twice as high as it has ever been. It was a rough night and definitely for the 2 steps forward she had with the Scans yesterday this was a step back. The doctors are not sure why this happened and have been working on her all morning.

“She had a lot of fluid in her lungs and they sucked that out, along with congestion in her sinuses,” Ryan continued. “Brie is definitely at risk of infection. They have her on antibiotics but this also has its negative side effects. They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/ medically induced coma. They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today.”

2. Brielle’s Health Had Deteriorated to the Point That Money was Exploring ‘Other Options’

After Brielle suffered serious brain trauma and a fractured skull on March 29, she was put in a medically induced coma to relieve the pressure in her brain. On April 5, Money shared a grim update on her daughter’s health. “Last night was so scary,” she wrote on Instagram, and while her daughter remained on life support, Money mentioned they might have to start thinking about “other options.”

Last night was so scary. Brain pressure is up. Considering other options since it can’t be managed with what we are currently doing. However, once I posted to my story asking you to pray, her numbers went down lower and have maintained since then. I believe in the power of prayer. Today is a big day. One week since accident. If we can’t see a turn for the better today we have to consider a different option and they are not what we want to be doing. It’s Sunday. However you choose to spend your day, I would please ask that at 4pm MST, you will stop and pray with my family and me. It would also be amazing if you could just pray all day. Sorry for the emotional video I just don’t know what else to do and I’m alone in here and need support. #prayforbrie

In a video on Instagram, she said, “Today’s been a week and if we can’t get her numbers stabilized then we are going to have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want, or we’re going to have to do surgery and remove part of her skull.”

3. Due To Coronavirus, Only One Parent Was Allowed To Be By Brielle’s Side In The Hospital

Money described on Instagram that she couldn’t imagine leaving her daughter’s side while she remained in a coma, but knew that Brielle’s father, Ryan Money, also needed to spend with her in the hospital.

Update: April 4th at 5 pm MST I guess it's important to share the good and the bad. We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized. They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace. Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace. She will most likely not like the brace. When she wakes up they will eventually do X-rays in extension to see if her ligaments are okay before they would take the neck brace off. Since I came here 21 hours ago her pressure number has been all over the place, which is not good. They have tried to take her off of Propofol but she hates it when they do that and her pressure number shoots up. They do not want her to get Propofol Infusion Syndrom (toxicity). They do labs every 2 and 4 hours to test for this. If she starts to get this they will just switch her to Pentabarbital. We have just not made any progress with her pressure numbers being low and staying low in the last 48 hours. – I have included a pic of the neck brace, Picture of the doctors and nurses discussing what to do, pic of the nurses moving her to her side. I can't say thanks enough to all the thoughts, prayers and actions of those around us. We had a group of friends that brought in a truck full of food, drinks (@monsterenergy) and chip @chipcookiesco . I thought to myself no way they can eat all of this food. Well, it's GONE and it's only 4 hours after they got it. They were soooooo appreciative and hence when you take care of the people who are taking care of our daughter we cannot thank you enough. Also, we received a tender mercy today John A McCune spoke about his son's longboarding accident. Obviously I was in tears listening to him talk about his experience with his son and his Supreme Being. Love you all and thanks for the prayers! “Brie wants to wake up but her body is not cooperating”

Ryan shared a detailed update on his daughter’s status via Instagram on April 4, writing: “We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized. They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace. Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace,” he wrote.

4. Money, Boyfriend Weir, His Daughters, Along With Ex-Husband Ryan, His Wife & Children, All Banded Together While Brielle Fought For Her Life

On April 1, Money shared on Instagram how grateful she was for the incredible amount of love and support she’s received during this unfortunate time. In addition to thanking the hospital’s true “heroes” — all the doctors and nurses working through the coronavirus pandemic to help her daughter — she thanked her friends and family, including her ex-husband and his current wife, with whom he shares a son and two younger daughters.

She wrote, “Thank you to my X husband [Ryan] for being an incredible support for me and of course for Brielle. Very grateful to have you as her father! And to his wife [Ashley Money] for being a rock for all of us! She is super woman! High five on the awesome co-parenting!!”

There isn’t much new to report on Brie at the moment, but we are feeling positive and hopeful and we are so grateful for the incredible amount of love and support that has been shown to Brie and to the entire family. Thank you for the driveway full of encouraging messages, the flowers, meals, babysitting, letters. We can’t wait for Brie to wake up and see how much she is loved and cared for. We feel your thoughts and prayers and I’m sure Brie does too. She is a girl full strength, and I can’t wait for my little at-home bestie to come home. Please continue to pray for a full recovery for Brie and pray for Michelle, whose mommy heart is absolutely aching, and pray for Ry. We appreciate so much the support. @rcmoney @michellemoney ❤️❤️❤️

Money also thanked her boyfriend, his children and her mother. “And to the love of my life [Mike] for being my constant grounding. I could not do this without you. To @lili_w2000 and @elle_w97 for being the best big sisters to Brielle and incredible support for me! And my amazing mom [Margie Cartwright] for being so strong and helping me get thru each hour.”

5. Brielle ‘Absolutely Crushed’ Recovery Expectations

So Brielle has been on 4 main drips (medications): Propofol, Dilaudid (pain management), Versed (lessen agitation and anxiety), and Vecuronium or Vec is the paralytic. Propofol has been the main medication that they have been giving to deal with the pressure in her brain. When the pressure spikes they usually bolster with the propofol. TODAY they got her off of the propofol, which is HUGE news. Just spoke with the Nurse and Michelle, they said that Brille is already moving and at times trying to open her eyes. I can’t believe it; Brielle is trying to wake up. We have been without our Brie for over a week and so we are overjoyed by this and cannot wait!!!!! They will still have to keep her sedated because she has the Bolt/Sensor, the Drain, and the breathing tube. Next steps is to have her respond to orders like, “squeeze my fingers,” “Give me a thumbs up,” “can you open your eyes,” etc, or to see if she withdraws from pain, like pinching her feet or hands. She does have a slight bout of pneumonia and her lungs are going to need assistance for a bit. We are so happy, though, with this progress and can’t wait to see her open her eyes. We are so excited!!!!

Brielle’s father wrote about Brielle’s inspiring strength and perseverance. The day before she was allowed to return home Ryan wrote on Instagram:

Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she hadn’t moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident. She proudly proclaims, “I do not have one tube hooked up to me anymore.” The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE! Nobody is more excited about this than she is. Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down.

