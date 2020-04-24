Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Walks Out of Hospital a ‘Hero’

After spending nearly two weeks on life support following a skateboarding accident, Brielle Money, 15, has successfully walked out of the hospital.

On April 24, the daughter of former Bachelor star Michelle Money, who previously competed for Brad Womack’s heart on Season 15 of ABC’s veteran reality dating competition series, “is a warrior,” her mother announced on Instagram.

Brielle, who was 6 years old when her mother first appeared on The Bachelor, is “walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life,” Money wrote. “What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth, etc. is beyond impressive to watch as a mother.”

Brielle’s father is Michelle Money’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, who’s been standing by the former reality star’s side throughout this journey, as was Money’s longtime boyfriend, golfer Mike Weir, a PGA Champion golfer who has two daughters from a previous marriage, Elle and Lili.

Brielle was placed in a medically induced coma following a “terrible skateboarding accident” on March 29. She started to move on April 9 and woke up from her coma on April 10. On April 13, she was recognizing people in photos and eating yogurt, which her father Ryan Money described as “nothing short of a miracle.”

Here’s what you need to know about Brielle Money’s rollercoaster journey to health:

1. Brielle’s Health Seemed To Be Improving Before She Took A Turn For The Worse

Both of Brielle’s parents shared on Instagram the highs and lows of the journey they hoped would lead to their daughter’s eventual recovery. On April 3, Ryan wrote, “The pressure in her brain was almost twice as high as it has ever been. It was a rough night and definitely for the 2 steps forward she had with the Scans yesterday this was a step back. The doctors are not sure why this happened and have been working on her all morning.

“She had a lot of fluid in her lungs and they sucked that out, along with congestion in her sinuses,” Ryan continued. “Brie is definitely at risk of infection. They have her on antibiotics but this also has its negative side effects. They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/ medically induced coma. They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today.”

2. Brielle’s Health Had Deteriorated to the Point That Money was Exploring ‘Other Options’

After Brielle suffered serious brain trauma and a fractured skull on March 29, she was put in a medically induced coma to relieve the pressure in her brain. On April 5, Money shared a grim update on her daughter’s health. “Last night was so scary,” she wrote on Instagram, and while her daughter remained on life support, Money mentioned they might have to start thinking about “other options.”

In a video on Instagram, she said, “Today’s been a week and if we can’t get her numbers stabilized then we are going to have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want, or we’re going to have to do surgery and remove part of her skull.”

3. Due To Coronavirus, Only One Parent Was Allowed To Be By Brielle’s Side In The Hospital

Money described on Instagram that she couldn’t imagine leaving her daughter’s side while she remained in a coma, but knew that Brielle’s father, Ryan Money, also needed to spend with her in the hospital.

Ryan shared a detailed update on his daughter’s status via Instagram on April 4, writing: “We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized. They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace. Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace,” he wrote.

4. Money, Boyfriend Weir, His Daughters, Along With Ex-Husband Ryan, His Wife & Children, All Banded Together While Brielle Fought For Her Life

On April 1, Money shared on Instagram how grateful she was for the incredible amount of love and support she’s received during this unfortunate time. In addition to thanking the hospital’s true “heroes” — all the doctors and nurses working through the coronavirus pandemic to help her daughter — she thanked her friends and family, including her ex-husband and his current wife, with whom he shares a son and two younger daughters.

She wrote, “Thank you to my X husband [Ryan] for being an incredible support for me and of course for Brielle. Very grateful to have you as her father! And to his wife [Ashley Money] for being a rock for all of us! She is super woman! High five on the awesome co-parenting!!”

Money also thanked her boyfriend, his children and her mother. “And to the love of my life [Mike] for being my constant grounding. I could not do this without you. To @lili_w2000 and @elle_w97 for being the best big sisters to Brielle and incredible support for me! And my amazing mom [Margie Cartwright] for being so strong and helping me get thru each hour.”

5. Brielle ‘Absolutely Crushed’ Recovery Expectations

Brielle’s father wrote about Brielle’s inspiring strength and perseverance. The day before she was allowed to return home Ryan wrote on Instagram:

Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she hadn’t moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident. She proudly proclaims, “I do not have one tube hooked up to me anymore.” The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE! Nobody is more excited about this than she is. Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down.

