Bruce Allpress Dead: ‘Lord of the Rings’ Actor Dies at 89

Actor Bruce Allpress, known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings and Power Rangers, has died at the age of 89. The New Zealand actor died peacefully at his home, Allpress’ family revealed to Stuff.co.nz in a statement. The actor was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, six months ago. The actor’s son, Pete Allpress, said to the outlet, “He fought to the bloody end, he was a scrapper.”

Allpress was born in New Zealand on April 25, 1930, and he had an acting career that spanned over 60 years.

Another one of Allpress’ sons, Michael Allpress, who founded Allpress Espresso, said to the outlet: “He was very accepting of the vast diversity that humanity presents and very much an independent thinker. He was a valuable and wise contributor over the years at Allpress Coffee. He will be missed dearly.”

Allpress’ character in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Aldor, is famously known as the person who started the battle for Helm’s Deep. As the army of Rohan faced off against Saruman’s forces, Aldor fired an arrow early at one of the Uruk-hai, starting the battle.

Lord of The Rings – Battle of Helms Deep OpeningThe Battle of Helms Deep Opening 2013-06-24T21:13:52.000Z

Allpress Played Many Different Roles & He Was a Known Comedian

Allpress is credited for 44 different acting roles, as per his official IMDB page.

He played Master Phant and voiced the Elephant Ranger in the 2008 TV series Power Rangers Jungle Fury. Allpress played multiple characters, including Skouras and Phidias, in the 90s TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

More recently, Allpress played Raymond in the TV series Go Girls in 2013 and Keith in the 2009 series The Cult.

Allpress was a known comedian and he was a regular on the Billy T. Show. Billy T. James was a beloved Kiwi comedian and according to Allpress’ son Pete, “[Allpress] loved working with Billy T, he said that wasn’t work, it was just a party.”

According to his son, Allpress was someone who “would find a joke in anything.”

Bruce Allpress’ Fans React on Social Media to the Actor’s Death

After the news of Allpress’ death broke, his fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. On Twitter user posted:

Master Phant had a serious impact on me growing up, and that wouldn’t have been possible without Allpress’s talent. Rest easy. 💚https://t.co/Ip1TC3BrHZ — NotoriousPigeon Productions (@ThePowerPigeon) April 25, 2020

They said, “Master Phant had a serious impact on me growing up, and that wouldn’t have been possible without Allpress’s talent. Rest easy.”

Another Twitter user tweeted:

They said, “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger.”

An apparent former neighbor of Allpress posted:

Sorry to hear about Bruce Allpress's passing. Lived around the corner from him growing up; I think his children went to my primary school when I was there. What a fabulous life he had. Condolences to the family. #locallegend — Brother of Zuggy (@lytteltonian) April 25, 2020

He said, “Sorry to hear about Bruce Allpress’s passing. Lived around the corner from him growing up; I think his children went to my primary school when I was there. What a fabulous life he had. Condolences to the family.”

Another fan posted:

Sorry about him, @MorphinLegacy. He may have died, but he became spirit ranger to us all just like in jungle fury. Anyway R.I.P Bruce Allpress. Keep Smiling and may the power protect you. — Wilburn Friday (@WilburnFriday4) April 25, 2020

The fan said, “Sorry about him, @MorphinLegacy. He may have died, but he became spirit ranger to us all just like in jungle fury. Anyway R.I.P Bruce Allpress. Keep Smiling and may the power protect you.”

Another posted:

We're sorry to hear of the passing of Bruce Allpress. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.https://t.co/vsKASPT1El — Ngā Taonga (@ngataonga) April 25, 2020

They said, “We’re sorry to hear of the passing of Bruce Allpress. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

READ NEXT: Jorge Camara: Former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Dies