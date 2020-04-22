Bruce Springsteen’s House: Where His Wife & Family Call Home

Bruce Springsteen is opening up his home (virtually) to millions of viewers on Wednesday, April 22 as he takes part in the Jersey 4 Jersey concert to raise money for New Jersey’s efforts in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what we know about where he and his wife Patti Scialfa call home.

Bruce Springsteen’s House

This legendary rocker has actually lived in several New Jersey properties over the years. According to Architectural Digest, Springsteen’s childhood home in Freehold, New Jersey sold in 2018 — Springsteen lived there from 1955 to 1962.

He also owned a 6000-square-foot mansion in Rumson, New Jersey, that sold in March 2017 for $3.2 million. Springsteen owned that house for over 30 years and raised all three of his children there with wife Patti. He also had a second Rumson property, a four-acre estate that he sold in 2016.

But the Boss’s primary residence is still his 400-acre horse farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey. NJ.com reports that his daughter, Jessica, is an accomplished equestrian. NJ.com also says that Springsteen wrote in his autobiography about the horse farm, “I’d always wanted some land near my home town. A piece came up that I’d biked past since my thirties. I’d looked down its beautiful lane and often thought … someday. The woman who owned it was an artist and she lived there until she died. It came up for sale. Patti and I looked at it for a long time and then we bought it.”

Springsteen and Scialfa also own a property in Beverly Hills, California.

The Jersey 4 Jersey Concert

The concert starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 22. The event will raise money for the NJPRF (New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund) and will also honor those battling the virus on the front lines, like healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, according to the official site.

This special evening will feature New Jersey’s biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more. This recognition of New Jersey’s strength and character will also include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic.

“These are uncertain times. What is for certain is the pain, the fear, and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends and certainly all of those on the front lines,” says Bruce Springsteen in a preview video, adding, “We are practicing some social distancing, we are staying at home … we need to pull together and start the healing at home. So please, help the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.”

This is not the first time Springsteen and Bon Jovi have headlined a relief concert. On 12-12-12, they were part of the massive concert to raise money for Hurricane Sandy relief. Springsteen opened the event with a set with his E Street Band and Bon Jovi joined them for “Born to Run” at the end of it. Bon Jovi later returned to the stage for his own set and Springsteen joined him on “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”

Jersey 4 Jersey kicks off Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Bruce Springsteen New Jersey Live Stream Concert