BTS Army: Fans Show Love with #ConcertForBTS Hashtag After Canceled Tour

On February 27, South Korea’s K-pop band BTS announced that they were postponing multiple concerts in Seoul, which were supposed to start on April 11, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The concerts were going to kick off the band’s Map of the Soul tour. In a Facebook post, BTS said:

“We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11 (Sat), 12 (Sun), 18 (Sat) and 19 (Sun) at OLYMPIC STADIUM, has been canceled. Plans for ‘MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL’ included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend.”

The K-Pop Group Was Supposed to Come to North America At the End of April

At the end of April, the group was supposed to come to North America as part of the Map of the Soul tour. However, the band had to postpone the shows.

In another announcement they said, “The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible.”

Like many musical acts, BTS is combating public gathering guidelines by streaming a live concert online for fans around the globe to enjoy. The concert, “Bang Bang Con,” will take place starting on April 17 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET, and it will run on April 18 as well.

Fans Show Their Love With #ConcertForBTS Hashtag

After BTS announced the postponement of their Map of the Soul tour, fans have been showing love by posting lyrics, tributes and covers of the band’s songs on social media. Fans started posting their clips on April 10 to be in sync with BTS’s canceled Seoul show on April 11.

One BTS fan named Stacie uploaded a video of herself playing a violin to the tune of We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal:

A fan named Sarah decorated her room in honor of her favorite band. She posted:

Let's make a door in your heart

Open the door and this place will await

It's okay to believe, the Magic Shop will comfort you… We are always here for you @BTS_twt, love you ✨ #ConcertForBTS pic.twitter.com/FdokxYgRYz — Sarah ⁷ (@SarahJaneCheeky) April 10, 2020

In her caption, she quoted the English lyrics to BTS’s song “Magic Shop.” Sarah said, “Let’s make a door in your heart Open the door and this place will await It’s okay to believe, the Magic Shop will comfort you… We are always here for you [BTS], love you #ConcertForBTS.”

Another fan, Giselle, shared her piano version BTS’s song “Epiphany.”

#ConcertForBTS this a piano version of epiphany. One of the very many songs that touched my heart so hard I almost exploded. I love this song so much pic.twitter.com/HaOYYgNcnO — giselle⁷ (@flowergoo_) April 10, 2020

In her caption, she said, “#ConcertForBTS this a piano version of epiphany. One of the very many songs that touched my heart so hard I almost exploded. I love this song so much.”

A Twitter user who goes by Overwhelmed Tangerine performed the song “Black Swan” by BTS:

The caption “every moment becomes eternity” are English lyrics to the song.

Tiff also showed off her cover of “Back Swan,” and she used a harp:

One fan posted a cover of “Black Swan” with herself and two other friends:

This fan performed a classical Indian dance, called Kathak, as a dance cover for “Black Swan”:

