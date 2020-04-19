BTS’ At-Home Concert Shows on April 18th & 19th via YouTube

BTS cannot tour due to Coronavirus, but the good news is they have a backup plan. The band is making a special event named “Bang Bang Con”, which will take place on April 18 and April 19.

The eight-part special will showcase some highlights from their past tours, along with some featured extras. According to Forbes, April 18 will include videos from concerts between 2015 and 2016, and April 19 will showcase shows form 2017.

Both nights will include “BTS Musters”, which are special concerts thrown only for members of the band’s devoted fan club.

The live stream takes place on April 18 and 19, but in the US, that means it will air late April 17 and April 18, due to the time difference.

Fans Can Watch the Livestream on the BANGTANTV YouTube Channel

In the US, the concert will kick off on the night of April 17 at 11pm ET/8pm PT, and on Saturday night at 11pm ET/8pm PT.

The first night of Bang Bang Con will feature four different concerts for ARMY– 2015 BTS Live: Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage, followed by 2016 BTS Live: Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage: Epilogue. BTS will also stream BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories) and finish off with BTS 3rd Muster (ARMY.ZIP+). Fans can expect to hear favorites like “Dope”, “Fire”, and “Boy In Luv.”

The setlist for Day 2 includes 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY III THE WINGS TOUR IN SEOUL, 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL, BTS 4TH MUSTER, and BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ SEOUL.

Fans have been urged to participate at home by linking their ARMY light stick to the Weverse app. The light sticks change color with each song.

They Were Supposed to Tour North America at the End of April 2020

BTS announced they would postpone their North American tour for Map of the Soul on March 26.

The announcement read: “The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible.”

The group was initially supposed to tour over a dozen shows in cities like Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and just outside of New York City and Los Angeles, at the end of April 2020.

Makeup dates have not yet been shared.

BTS consists of seven members who co-write and produce most of their songs. Though they were originally a hip hop group, their sound has evolved over the years. They have sold 20 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart, and were the second best-selling artists of 2018.

Their name, BTS, stands for the Korean expression Bangtan Sonyeondan. They formed in 2010 and have been a music sensation ever since.

