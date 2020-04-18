BTS Bang Bang Con Live Stream Time: When Does It Start?

While people around the world have been ordered to shelter in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, BTS has organized a special online concert series called “Bang Bang Con.” The streams feature footage from their past concerts and tours.

Depending on which US time zone you’re in, here is when you can watch the concert as it streams live:

– April 17 & 18 at 11:00 PM ET

– April 17 & 18 at 10:00 PM CT

– April 17 & 18 at 8:00 PM PT

According to Billboard, a release for the concert explained “The special online streaming event consisting of eight parts is available for free and will take place on April 18 and 19, each day beginning from 12 PM KST via the official YouTube channel BANGTANTV (April 17 and 18, each day starting from 11:00 PM in ET).”

If you’re interested in watching the event, here’s what you need to know:

Night 1 of the Concert Series Features Footage From Several Past Concerts

Per Billboard, the first night of the “Bang Bang Con” series consists of fan-favorite concerts from the mega-famous boy band. The concerts included in night 1 are:

– 2015 BTS Live: Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage

– 2016 BTS Live: Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage: Epilogue

– BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories)

– BTS 3rd Muster (ARMY.ZIP+)

Night 2 of the series includes:

– 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour in Seoul

– 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour Final (2017 Memories)

– BTS 4th Must (Happily Ever After)

– BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Seoul

