BTS Bang Bang Con Performances: What Are the Band Members Performing?

BTS is giving their fans a special treat since they can’t perform for them. The famous K-Pop group was forced to cancel their tour, “Map of the Soul: 7″ because of the coronavirus pandemic. But fans will still have a chance to see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sing and dance through Bang Bang Con, a concert series of BTS’ best songs and skits, ranging from 2014 to 2019. With five years of concerts to show, Bang Bang Con is a two-night event.

If there’s one thing BTS is known for—other than their chart-topping singles—it’s their diehard fans, also known as the BTS Army. One of the members, JK, tweeted he was upset he couldn’t perform for their bangs.

They had recently released their album Map of the Soul: 7, which shot to the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200. It was their fourth album to claim the top spot.

The idea is for fans to have an at-home concert experience. That means the BTS Army is encouraged to link their ARMY Bombs (the official lightsticks of BTS fans) to the Weverse app, so the lightsticks will change colors during different songs just like if viewers were at a live concert. To special is free and will span the course of the weekend, with BTS streaming several performances.

“The special online streaming event consisting of eight parts is available for free and will take place on April 18 and 19, each day beginning from 12 PM KST via the official YouTube channel BANGTANTV (April 17 and 18, each day starting from 11:00 PM in ET),” a press release cited by Billboard explained.

Fans in the U.S. can start watching the live stream via the group’s YouTube channel on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What Performances Fans Will Get to See

This is the full line up for Bang Bang Con:

Friday, April 17:

2015 BTS Live

2016 BTS Live º BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories)

Fans will likely get to hear songs like “Cypher Pt. 3: Killer,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt.2” and “N.O.”

BTS 3RD Muster [ARMY.ZIP+]

As noted by Variety, don’t miss songs like “Dope,” “Fire” and “Boy In Luv,” which is not the same as “Boy With Luv”. Also included in the muster is the “House of ARMY” skit. Its shows RM and J-Hope pretending to be a teenage daughter and her mother who are fans of BTS.

Saturday, April 18:

2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour in Seoul

2017 BTS Live Trilogy EPISODE III The Wings Tour The Final (2017 Memories)

The year 2017 was arguably one of the biggest years for BTS. The boys shot to international stardom and showed off their solo skills in songs like “Begin” (Jungkook), “MAMA” (J-Hope), “Awake” (Jin), “First Love” (Suga), Reflection” (RM), “Lie” (Jimin), “Stigma” (V) and “Begin” (Jungkook).

BTS 4TH Muster [Happy Ever After]

Look out for songs like “DNA,” “Pied Piper” and “Best of Me.” Fans can also expect to see dance performances in “No More Dream” and “MIC Drop.”

BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul

