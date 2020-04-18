Camila Cabello’s House: Where the Singer Calls Home

Camila Cabello’s house is on beautiful display during the One World: Together at Home benefit special airing Saturday, April 18 to raise money and awareness for those fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. With all of these at-home specials airing recently, fans have naturally been curious about their favorite celebrities’ dwellings. Here is what we know about where the pop star calls home.

Cabello Lives in the Hollywood Hills

According to Variety, Cabello purchased her house in the Hollywood Hills in May 2019 for $3.38 million. It is a 3500 square foot mansion with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The photos from the real estate listing show an open floor plan that can be completely opened up to the outdoor space with a pool, plus a master suite that has a fireplace and a giant soaker tub in the attached bathroom.

She has never been shy about sharing her home with her fans on Instagram, posting a video on Instagram on March 30 of herself and boyfriend Shawn Mendes in her music room performing for fans. She has also done a ton of Instagram live videos since being on quarantine, including one of her doing vocal warmups in the shower and one of her sweeping her kitchen.

She and Mendes Are Quarantining Together

Mendes has an apartment in Toronto where he was probably staying while Cabello was in the U.K. But since everything went on lockdown, the two have been cozied up together in her Hollywood Hills home. In an Instagram Live video on March 20, he and girlfriend Camila Cabello performed a concert for their fans from her yard.

During the video, they told their fans, “Welcome to the Together at Home series put on by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization … We are going to sing you a couple of songs today because social distancing doesn’t have to be boring. This is a crazy time and we’re all gonna come out of this together. We’re gonna pull through. And we’re going to try and connect and make each other smile in the meantime.”

Cabello Also Has a Temporary Home in the U.K.

Cabello was recently filming the new Cinderella adaptation in the United Kingdom, so she was renting a house there before the lockdown started. In a video with Vogue, she welcomed fans into her gorgeous English manor where she was staying with her mom. The video showed off beautiful grounds and a stunning interior.

During the interview, she was asked about the most romantic trait a guy can have and she said, “Kindness. I’m a sucker for just a kind, good man.”

The primetime One World: Together at Home special will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus all of their affiliate stations: Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, Syfy, USA, ABC News, Freeform, Nat GEO, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S.; Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada; and on BBC One internationally on Sunday, April 19.

