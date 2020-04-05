Carrie Underwood’s Tennessee House: Where Her Husband & Kids Call Home

Carrie Underwood is performing from her home in Tennessee for the ACM Presents: Our House special, airing Sunday, April 5 at 8/7c on CBS. The special features performances by a number of country music stars, including Carrie Underwood.

If you’re tuning in to watch the show, you’re probably wondering where Carrie Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, and their children live. The family calls Tennessee, known for country music, their home.

Here’s what you have to know about Carrie Underwood and her family’s house.

Underwood & Fisher Have Spent the Past Few Years Designing Their Family’s ‘Forever Home’

In an interview with Country Living, Underwood revealed “My husband, Mike, and I are designing our ‘forever’ home… My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs.”

According to Country Fancast, the home that the couple built for their family is in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. It is on over 300 acres of property, plenty of space for their children, horses, and dogs to enjoy.

In October 2018, Fisher posted a photo of a moving van on Instagram, suggesting that it was move-in day for their family. This is likely the home from which Underwood will perform her number for ACM Presents: Our House, and the home from which Fisher and Underwood shared their Instagram video message to “Do you part, stay apart” in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

In September 2018, Underwood spoke to Bobby Bones about the moving process, revealing “We’ve been kind of in the process of moving for a long time. We are waiting to move, so I’m trying to pack stuff up and it’s kind of a mess.”

Underwood Sold the House She Bought in 2007 Last Month

Not long after Underwood won American Idol in 2005, she bought a house outside of Nashville in 2007. This, presumably, is where she and Fisher started their family (Carrie and Mike were married in 2010).

According to Parade, Underwood listed that house in Brentwood, Tennessee for $1.45 million. 7,083-square-foot home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It was outside that house where Underwood took a scary fall in November 2017, which resulted in a broken wrist and 40-50 stitches in her face – the damage required plastic surgery repairs in order to fix.

