Steve Cash’s Wife Celia Promoted His YouTube Videos

Celia DeCosta Cash is the wife of YouTube star Steve Cash. On April 17, she wrote on Facebook that her husband died the day before. Steve was best known to his nearly 2.5 million fans as the star behind the “Talking Kitty Cat” videos. He was 40 years old.

“I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain,” Celia wrote.

After posting her message, friends, family and fans shared their condolences. It was quickly shared hundreds of times.

Steve Was Open About His Mental Health Struggles

In September, Cash talked about his battle with mental illness, as noted by TMZ, who reported be died by suicide. When a fan said, “You’ve been so active on social media lately that at first I thought you were hacked.” He answered back, “Nah, just bipolar. I’m on a manic up right now. When I go back into depression I’ll vacate everything.”

Around the same time, Celia posted about both of them being sick. “Not cool!! Not cool, when we’re ALL sick in the house. Who’s going to take care of my Baby aka Steve Cash?” she wrote in September. “Who’s going to take care of me? Lol. We’re so screwed! Send positive vibes. Thank you everyone!!”

Residents of Idaho, Celia liked to share pictures of herself with Steve. Most of her recent pictures of Facebook show the couple posing together near the water.

Celia Largely Maintains a Low Profile on Social Media

While most of Steve’s videos garnered 1 million views, Celia has her own YouTube channel, which boasts over 400 followers. The two pages she subscribes to are Steve’s blog and “Talking Kitty Cat.” Celia sometimes used the page, which she started in 2010, to promote Steve’s content.

Steve’s most popular video, BAD! BAD! BAD! from four years ago garnered more than 17 million views. His last video was posted three months ago.

Although Steve, who posted videos under the name stevecash83, has millions of followers, Celia largely stayed out of the limelight. She didn’t often participate in his videos and kept a lower profile online. She did, however, appear in some of his earlier videos. According to Fandom, she made cameos in clips like Computer Raps and Girl has a nervous breakdown over tumbleweeds.

In one of her most recent posts, Celia shared a quote by Australian writer Richard Neville where she advocated for marijuana. “Is marijuana addictive? Yes, in the sense that most of the really pleasant things in life are worth endlessly repeating.”

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

