Celine Dion’s House: Where Her Family Calls Home

Celine Dion’s house is one of the many lavish abodes on display during the One World: Together at Home primetime event Saturday, April 18. With the <a href="http://COVID-19 pandemic” >COVID-19 pandemic keeping everyone at home, fans are getting unprecedented looks inside the homes of their favorite celebrities. Here’s what we know about where the Canadian singer and her family call home.

Dion is In Her Las Vegas Home

Dion recently posted a video to Instagram where she filmed herself in a beautiful white kitchen. Hello magazine reports this is in her Lake Las Vegas mansion in Henderson, Nevada. Aerial photos of the mansion show that it has a pool and a small basketball court.

Dion and her late husband Rene Angelil purchased the mansion in 2003. It boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and over 8000 square feet of living space. It makes sense for Dion to have a Las Vegas home because she has done several residencies there over the years, and it is where she spends a lot of time with her three sons: Rene-Charles, 19, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 9.

In her Instagram video, Dion assures fans that she is with them. She also thanks healthcare workers who are battling this pandemic on the frontlines.

“Hello, everyone. As we all know, these are incredibly difficult times that we are dealing with right now. But I hope that you are all doing your best to stay healthy and as positive as can be during this situation,” Dion assured her fans in the video. “Most of us have been asked to remain at home, but there are so many heroes out there who are going to work every single day, risking their lives and sometimes sacrificing their lives for the rest of us. These people have families and loved ones who they are worried about, but still go out to work to save us, to serve us.

“I’m talking about healthcare professionals, first responders, social workers, and essential services providers such as grocery store workers. I can not thank all of you enough. We salute the bravery of you and we pray for you. Thank you so very much for the heroic work that you are doing, we are eternally grateful. We must all do everything we can to stop this virus. So please do your part, and stay at home. If you must go out, be sure to practice physical distancing. Let’s take care of each other and I know we will get through this together. Be safe everyone.”

One World: Together at Home Boasts a Cavalcade of Stars

This two-hour star-studded event is “not a telethon but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19,” according to the press release.

Lady Gaga is the one curating the special and she has secured appearances by Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

The primetime One World: Together at Home special will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus all of their affiliate stations: Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, Syfy, USA, ABC News, Freeform, Nat GEO, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S.; Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada; and on BBC One internationally on Sunday, April 19.

