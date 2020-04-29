‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 5

After Ashley Mitchell’s elimination at the hands of Dee Nguyen last week on The Challenge: Total Madness, it’s a guys’ elimination week. The challenge is called “Bomb Squad” and the episode description teases that “teams of Challengers must work together to detonate an explosion.”

The description also teases a couple of conflicts within the house: “Rogan seeks vengeance on Jay. Jordan and Wes get into a heated argument involving deli meat.”

Yes, deli meat. Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of elimination spoilers. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled. All times Eastern.

8:05 — This episode kicks off with Stephen Bear being a goof with a make-shift ouija board and Kailah Casillas talking about how funny he is. Jenna Compono says that this is dangerous because Kailah has a boyfriend at home and she probably shouldn’t encourage Bear’s attention because he’s very persistent. He insists that he’s going to get what he wants and it’s like — dude, you have to stop before you cross the line to creepy, OK?

8:10 — Meanwhile, Jenna calls Zach Nichols, her boyfriend whom she met on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II. Apparently, their relationship has been kind of tumultuous but they’re going to start a family soon, so he wanted her to go on the show again to try to win their family some money.

Meanwhile, Jordan Wiseley and Wes Bergmann get into it over the turf being messed up, and it devolves into Jordan waving a giant sausage in Wes’ face. It’s totally stupid. Even Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is like, “I want no part of this.”

But then! Wes says to Jordan, “You will not talk to me the way you talk to your wife.” Ooooh, that’s not cool, especially because Tori Deal is sitting right there and Wes isn’t really correct. It seems like Jordan treats Tori with a lot of respect. He’s a hot-head but not with her.

8:15 — Kailah insists to Jenna that she’s not into Bear and she’s made it clear to him that she has a boyfriend at home. She also appreciates her friend (Jenna) looking out for her. But it certainly seems like Kailah kind of likes the attention from Bear.

Meanwhile, Wes starts plotting with Dee Nguyen about getting Jordan into the elimination battle.

