Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin‘s husband, first met his wife in 2013 while visiting the Australia Zoo with his family. Irwin was giving tours that day, and Powell was immediately enamored with his future wife. He told People in 2018, “It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day. I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.'”

Powell was a professional wakeboarder at the time, although he quit wakeboarding in 2016 and permanently relocated to Australia to be with Irwin. The two tied the knot on March 25, 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading for details on Powell below.

Powell Was an Avid Wakeboarder Since he Was a Child

According to Country Living, Powell, who grew up in Seffner, Florida, discovered his passion for wakeboarding at a young age. He began competing professionally at age 15, and even earned a host of sponsorships throughout his wakeboarding career. However, according to his website, he has not competed since 2016.

Chandler currently works at the Australia Zoo in Queensland with Irwin and is an active member of the Wildlife Warriors program, which was founded by Steve and Terri Irwin in 2002, according to Country Living.

He Was Crazy About Irwin From the Moment He Met Her

Powell and Irwin dated for six years before the two finally tied the knot in 2020. According to Powell, he was immediately smitten with Irwin from the moment they met, when Irwin took his family on a tour through the zoo. The pair “hit it off right away,” according to Powell, adding “We haven’t looked back since.”

After he met Irwin, he went out of his way to ask her mother if he could keep in contact with the young environmentalist. “He sent a letter asking my mom if he could stay in contact with me,” she spilled to Entertainment Tonight. “And then mom gave the letter to me and said, ‘Is this person real?'”

They Met at the Australia Zoo, the Same Place Irwin’s Parents Met & Fell in Love

It’s fitting that the Powell met Irwin at the Australia Zoo, considering Irwin grew up there and considers it her “favorite place in the world.” It just so happens Irwin’s parents, Steve and Terri Irwin, also met and fell in love in the same place.

“I think it’s an interesting parallel that Steve and I first met at Australia Zoo, and Bindi and Chandler first met at Australia Zoo,” Terri told People in early April following Powell and Irwin’s nuptials. “So many memories came flooding back. It was a day where I wish Steve was there, but I think he really was. He would have been the first to cry happy tears.”

Powell Proposed to Irwin on Her 21st Birthday

Powell proposed to Irwin on her 21st birthday, and the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star gladly accepted. She shared the exciting news on her Instagram page on July 24, 2019 alongside two beautiful engagement photos.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin captioned the photos. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.—Now let’s get married already!”

Powell also shared the big news on his own page, writing, “She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.”

They Married on March 25, 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, Irwin and Powell decided to tie the knot in a small ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March. The ceremony was intimate and only included three people – Irwin’s mother Terri, her brother Robert, and her father’s best friend, Wes Mannion.

Irwin and Powell considered postponing their wedding due to the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus, but they decided they would rather be husband and wife and face the future together during such an unprecedented time.

“We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together,’” Irwin told People.

