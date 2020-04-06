‘The Nanny’: Charles Shaughnessy Has Two Children with Wife Susan Fallender

Actor and star of TV shows like Days of Our Lives and The Nanny, Charles Shaughnessy, is married to Susan Fallender. The couple has two children together.

The cast of The Nanny reunited for a table read of the show’s pilot episode via Zoom as a way to help out with the anxiety fans may be experiencing during the current global pandemic.

Fran Drescher originally teased the reading on her Twitter page last week. In response to a fan asking for The Nanny to be placed on a streaming service, the star wrote, “Awe hang in! We’ve got a surprise for you! Announcement this week! Stay tuned!”

The announcement wasn’t, as some fans may have hoped, that the show would be coming to a streaming service. It was that the cast would be performing a virtual table read of the pilot. Shaughnessy portrayed Maxwell Sheffield in The Nanny. He also worked with Drescher on Living With Fran where he played her ex-husband.

Shaughnessy was born on February 8, 1955 in London, England to Alfred Shaughnessy and Jean Lodge. His father was the writer for the PBS series Upstairs, and his mother was an actress. His brother, David Shaughnessy is also an actor, television producer and director.

Here’s what you should know about Fallender’s family:

Shaughnessy and Fallender Have Been Married Since 1983

Shaughnessy and Fallender have been married since 1983 after he proposed via phone call when he was in London and she was in California. Because neither of them had a stable job at the time, they spent their honeymoon in a suite in a hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

According to AmoMama, the two lived with family for some time after they got married before being able to secure their own home. Shaughnessy then began work on Days of Our Lives, in a role that made him a household name.

Now, Fallender and Shaughnessy spend their time working in plays together. According to IMDb, Fallender is an actress known mostly for her work in Trading Places, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Space Rangers.

In 2018, Shaughnessy and Fallender worked together in the play “Love Letters,” which premiered at the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts. The play was part of a benefit for the Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps. They previously worked on plays together, with their first time on stage together being in 2005. In 2015, they worked on “Harvey” at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, which ran from August 12 to September 6 according to a Facebook advertisement.

Shaughnessy and Fallender Have Two Children

Fallender and Shaughnessy have two children: Maddy and Jenny. Madelyn, the youngest, was born on February 8, 1995. She currently works as a commercial producer in downtown Toronto, according to her Instagram page.

Jenny Shaughnessy was born on March 18, 1990. She graduated from Pitzer College in 2012. The ceremony was attended by both her parents. According to Article Bio, she works as an assistant to head production at Nickelodeon.

The Nanny pilot table read is available now on the Sony Pictures YouTube Channel.

