Adam Glick on Dating Jenna Macgillivray & His New Adventure Chef’s Kit

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Chef Adam Glick said it’s “very weird” to see his dating life with Chief Stewardess Jenna Macgillivray play out on the Bravo reality TV show, but he isn’t paying too much attention to the drama. During an interview with Heavy.com, the adventure chef revealed he’s continuing to do what he does best: cook great food.

Adam Is Doing ‘Well’ During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Adam said he is doing “very well.”

“Honestly, the coronavirus is similar to working on a yacht; confined spaces with limited access to food,” he said, adding that he’s been “cooking up a storm.” Most of it has been “outdoor and over a campfire for paying clients these days,” Adam revealed.

When the quarantine is over, he’s looking forward to starting his “outdoor cooking oasis,” and for fans who want to cook like the adventure chef, Adam created an adventure chef’s kit. “It has everything you need to cook outdoors, including folding knives and cutting board,” he said.

Adam’s favorite dish to cook is his “death bed meal,” which consists of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, green beans and Texas toast. When reflecting on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, one of his favorite memories was cooking on the beach over a fire where he was in his element.

Adam & Jenna Are ‘Working Through’ Having Their Relationship Play Out on TV

One of the biggest storylines this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is Adam’s relationship with Jenna. Things between them right now aren’t easy. “Jenna and I are working through the difficulties of having our relationship play out on TV,” Adam said. But he’s not paying too much attention to the drama. “I don’t have cable down by the river so staying on top of the drama is difficult,” said the adventure chef, who boasts more than 200,000 Instagram followers.

He revealed it’s “possible” that he and Jenna could date if they didn’t work together: “You just never know.”

Jenna has been getting a wave of criticism from fans. It’s not only about her personal relationship with Adam but also over her professional relationship with Second Stewardess Madison Stalker.

Adam doesn’t agree with the backlash. “I feel for her, it reminds me of my first season so I know what it’s like first hand,” he told Heavy.com. “It’s completely unwarranted. She’s great at her job!”

Adam called the relationship between Jenna and Madison “pretty standard.” He said, “I wouldn’t expect Madison to get along with many of her superiors, however.”

Dealing with the crew members on the ship might not always be the easiest, but Adam said the hardest thing about cooking on a sailing yacht it the movement, along with the confined spaces. “I can cook over any kind of heat but dealing with confined spaces, motion, crew, and whining guests is a lot,” he said.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Below Deck Sailing Yacht when it airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Jenna on Dating Adam, Madison Drama and Much More