National Burrito Day: Chipotle Offers Free Meals to Healthcare Workers

National Burrito Day is celebrated on the first Thursday in April each year, which falls on April 2, 2020. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants will not be offering deals, but Chipotle is offering free meals for healthcare workers on the front lines.

Deals offered this year include things like free delivery and donations to charities for each order, but Chipotle decided to take the donations further in celebration of both National Burrito Day and World Healthcare Week.

Chipotle, along with its fulfillment partner DoorDash, will be giving away a total of up to 100,000 burritos to the individuals helping on the frontline from April 6 – 10. The meals will be in the form of burrito boxes.

The Free Burritos Can Be Ordered Now for Delivery Next Week

To all the healthcare heroes: thank you ❤️ Get free burritos delivered to your medical facility next week. Submit your team today and see terms here: https://t.co/Bu9bus872k — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 1, 2020

Healthcare workers can register online here for the promotion. The meals will be free burrito boxes and the order may not be customized.

“We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests.”

Chipotle tweeted about the offer, writing “To all the healthcare heroes: Thank you. Get free burritos delivered to your medical facility next week. Submit your team today.”

The company also posted on their Instagram page, writing “Drop a comment below for the nurses, doctors, admins, cleaning support, x-ray techs, and everyone in between. We’ll deliver your messages along with burritos next week.”

Some of the special messages submitted will appear on the packaging for the special burritos.

The promotion comes at a time when many restaurants and celebrities have bought meals for healthcare workers. Lizzo bought meals for Henry Ford hospital in Detroit recently, and Mark Wahlberg had his restaurant, Wahlbergers, offer free meals to the healthcare workers as well.

Chipotle Has Extended Their Free Delivery Window

In addition to thanking healthcare workers, Chipotle will offer free delivery on any order of $10 or more when ordered through the Chipotle app or online at Chipotle.com through April 30.

During National Burrito Day, guests can also receive free Queso Blanco when it’s added to their entree.

Since all the restaurants are currently closed for dining in, Chipotle has pushed delivery in the past few weeks, partnering with DoorDash where necessary to make delivery available to as many customers as possible.

Other deals for National Burrito Day include buy one, get one free burritos at El Pollo Loco, Moe’s is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree if you order online or in the Moe’s App, and Chuy’s is offering to donate $100 to their Redfish Relief Fund, which helps employees through the time, with each order of “Big As Yo’ Face Burrito.”

