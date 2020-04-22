Chloe Veitch Posts Bikini Picture with Women’s Empowerment Caption

Too Hot to Handle star Chloe Veitch has been using her Instagram page to spread positivity. The model was one of the cast members of Netflix’s new reality dating show, which puts a group of conventionally attractive singles today on a beautiful island, and then tells them they cannot have any physical contact with anyone else in the group.

Chloe Has a Message of Empowerment For Women

In the series, Chloe exudes a bubbly and fun personality. Her online persona isn’t much different. In a post on April 20, she encouraged her followers to “walk their own path.” “If you want to run for Prime Minister, you can. If you don’t, that’s wonderful, too,” she started the post. Fellow Too Hot to Handle cast member Harry Jowsey joked that Chloe could be PM if she wanted.

In the next part of her post, Chloe expressed frustration over people focuses on outward appearances. “Shave your armpits, don’t shave them, wear flats one day, heels the next,” she said. “These things are so irrelevant and surface to what it is all really about, and I wish people wouldn’t get caught up in that.”

Chloe, a 21-year-old professional model from Essex, England, emphasized that people shouldn’t feel restricted by society’s expectations. “We want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop. Women should feel free,” she said. “Girls and guys it’s fine to be who you are!”

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago commented, “You’re perfect.”

In a post from April 3, before the show debuted, Chloe talked about her personal growth. “I learned to love myself, respect myself and emotionally connect myself. I’ve been on so many rollercoasters. And the only way is up from now,” she said. “You can say I am a new person.. for the better! Love yourself QUEENS.”

Chloe Asks People to Stay Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic

In an earlier post, Chloe shared a clip that showed her reaction to finding out that she wasn’t allowed to hook up with any of her cast members. She joked that all she had to do was “think of her nan” so she wouldn’t slip. This time around, she used the moment to touch on the global coronavirus pandemic, where she implored people to self-isolate and stay home.

“What I say to people who aren’t staying at HOME!” she wrote on April 15. “It’s so important to save the NHS and our loved ones. I FaceTimed my beautiful nan today it was so emotional! Not being able to see her. But this isn’t going to be forever.”

Chloe was one of the original cast members to appear on Too Hot to Handle. The star made connections with several men on the island and followed the rules better than some of the others. Early on, Chloe wanted to establish meaningful connections rather than having superficial affairs.

She supported Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, who started the series as the arguable “villain,” after she surpassed 1 million Instagram followers. “Wow. Soooo proud,” Chloe wrote. “How exciting,” she added in another message with heart-eye emojis.

Francesca was “overwhelmed” with the number of followers she received in a short time. Before the show went viral, she had about 350,000 followers. “this happened so fast & the amount of love i’ve been receiving over the past few days has been so overwhelming & so amazing,” she wrote.

“it’s very difficult to publicly put yourself out there and take risks but I don’t regret any decisions (even the cringe ones lol) because everything that happened led me to where I am now.”

