Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello: Who Won MTV The Challenge Last Season?

The Challenge is back for its 35th season, Total Madness, and it will give players the chance to battle it out for the coveted Challenge championship. There will be 21 veterans returning to the game along with seven rookies to make up a cast of 28 competitors.

Four of the veterans on Total Madness all share something in common: they won a Challenge championship on last season’s War of the Worlds 2.

The winners of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 were Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Dee Nguyen and Rogan O’Connor. Here’s a picture from Dee’s Instagram of the four celebrating after they were crowned the champions of War of the Worlds 2:

The four were a part of Team U.K., even though there was only one person on the team from the United Kingdom, Rogan.

All four of these cast members are taking part in Total Madness, and they’ll all be vying for another trophy to place on their mantel. Here is a little bit about the Challenge careers of last season’s four winners:

Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello

CT is as veteran as it gets when it comes to competing on The Challenge. After filming The Real World: Paris in 2003, CT competed on The Challenge: The Inferno. He made it to the final that season along with other cast members from The Real World, but they ultimately lost to the Road Rules team. After his first season on The Challenge, CT became a staple of the show. In an MTV career that has spanned over 15 years, CT has competed on 17 Challenge seasons and won three championships.

Even though CT made it to the final during his first two shows, it took him nine seasons to earn his first Challenge championship. It came on 2013’s Rivals II when he won the final alongside his partner, and another Total Madness cast member, Wes Bergmann.

It was another four years until CT won his second Challenge championship, and that was on Invasion of the Champions in 2017. He then secured his third win on War of the Worlds 2. He has also participated in three Challenge spin-off shows, and won two of them — Champs vs. Stars 2017 and Champs vs. Stars 2018.

Jordan Wiseley

Jordan has one of the most impressive Challenge resumes in history, and he built on it during War of the Worlds 2. Last season was Jordan’s fifth time on The Challenge, and going into it, he had won his last two seasons in a row.

He started the season off on Team U.S.A., but after dominating an elimination round against Theo Campbell, Jordan acted as a turncoat, and switched to Team U.K., joining his fiance and fellow Total Madness castmate Tori Deal.

Jordan went on to win another elimination match when he was pitted against former teammate Josh Martinez, which Jordan won. With his War of the Worlds 2 championship, Jordan has won three Challenges, one third-place finish and one early elimination.

Dee Nguyen

Dee officially became a Challenge champion after winning last season’s War of the Worlds 2, and she did something that is not done very often — she won the show as only a one-season veteran.

The Australian, who appeared on a 2018 season of Geordie Shore, joined The Challenge on 2019’s War of the Worlds. Dee was initially paired up with Wes, but she was eliminated near the end of the season after the season became an individual competition.

She was eliminated from War of the Worlds by Da’Vonne Rogers, and then returned for the next season, War of the Worlds 2. Dee was picked to join Team U.K. in the first episode, along with CT.

Rogan O’Connor

Rogan had one of the most impressive Challenge comebacks in history. War of the Worlds 2 was only his second season, and it was the complete opposite of his first show, Vendettas.

Originally from Ex on the Beach 2 U.K., Rogan joined the Challenge family during 2018’s Vendettas along with his rival, and fellow Total Madness castmate, Kyle Christie. But Rogan’s first season was over by the end of the first episode.

In the first challenge of the season, the competitors on Vendettas had to race to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar, and the slowest male and female were eliminated. Rogan could not cut it and was eliminated along with Nicole Ramos.

Rogan returned to The Challenge three seasons later for War of the Worlds 2 to right the wrong of his first season, and that he did. Rogan never saw elimination during the season, he was the sole remaining competitor from the United Kingdom and was one of the four members of Team U.K. to split the $1 million grand prize.

