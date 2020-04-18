Chris Martin’s House: Where the Coldplay Singer Calls Home

Last May, Chris Martin purchased a property in Malibu for nearly $5.5 million. According to Variety, the home was built in 1960 and is located in the Point Dume area.

Describing the home, Variety writes, “… the modestly sized single-story residence sits behind gates on almost half an acre with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in a bit more than 1,800 square feet. There are radiant-heated quarter-sawn white-oak floorboards, high ceilings and premium-grade fittings throughout.” Marketing details for the home described it as being designed by a “world-renowned architect,” and wrote that the feel was “relaxed and sophisticated.”

This isn’t the first time that Martin has taken interest in the Point Dume area. In 2014, he and ex-wife Gwenyth Paltrow spent nearly $14 million on a 1970s home designed by John Lautner.

He Sold His LA Mansion in 2016 for $12 Million

In 2016, Martin sold his home in Mandeville Canyon for $12 million in an off-market deal, according to Pursuitist. He had originally purchased the home for $6.75 million.

As of 2018, Martin and his ex-wife, Gwenyth Paltrow, also owned a home in the Belsize area of northwest London. It’s unclear if the home has since been sold. In October of 2018, The Times UK reported that Martin had been getting real estate agents to value the home, which was partially owned by Kate Winslet prior to being purchased by the Coldplay singer.

Martin Owned a Tribeca Penthouse in 2017

Martin is also the previous owner of a Tribeca penthouse, which he and Paltrow purchased in 2007 for $5.1 million. Curbed wrote of the location, “Interior designers-to-the-stars Roman & Williams gave the place a facelift, transforming the loft into an all-white haven with a drool-worthy kitchen, a ‘sprawling, yet serenely intimate’ master bedroom, and a huge great room with a sculptural fireplace, among other noteworthy features.”

Martin married Paltrow on December 5, 2003. Their daughter, Apple, was born in 2004 in London, and their son, Moses, was born in New York City in April 2006.

These days, Martin is dating 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson. The couple has been together since 2017. Earlier this week, they were spotted in their Malibu neighborhood, walking Johnson’s dog, amid California’s shelter-in-place orders.

Despite being together for three years, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. In a 2018 interview with Tatler, Johnson shared, “I’m not going to talk about it. But I am very happy.”

Recently, the pair made headlines after Olivia Wilde uploaded a video of Johnson’s handwashing tutorial.

In the video, Dakota says, “Olivia! Hey! It’s Dakota! Thank you so much for asking me to tell you how I wash my hands, because I’ve been waiting my whole life for someone to ask me to do that.”

As she continues the video, it appears that the hands being filmed are not, Johnson’s, but Martin’s.

“I like to scrub them really, really fast, but I like to lower them a little bit because sometimes I hit myself in the face.”

