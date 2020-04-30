Chris Pratt’s House: Where Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger & Son Jack Live

As a fundraiser for coronavirus relief, the original cast of Parks and Recreation came together for a new quarantine-themed episode. The special airs on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30pm ET/PT on NBC, following “The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation” at 8 pm ET/PT.

In compliance with social distancing guidelines, the stars taped their respective roles from the safety of their own homes. For Chris Pratt, who starred as the show’s lovable goof Andy Dwyer, that meant filming from the house he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his son Jack (whom he co-parents with his ex-wife Anna Faris).

Pratt & Schwarzenegger Bought a Pacific Palisades Mansion for $15 Million

According to Variety, Hollywood A-lister Chris Pratt made an under-the-radar purchase of a Pacific Palisades, California mansion for $15.6 million in 2017.

The property boasts views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. After extensive renovations were made to the home that sat on the lot before Pratt’s purchase, the house he shares with Schwarzenegger is 10,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a home gym, a wine cellar, and a pool house.

Pratt, who has been active on social media while quarantining at home, took to Instagram to promote the Parks and Rec special. In a post, he wrote “It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode! Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was… we would easily win. PLUS we’re donating a bunch of money as well to a really great cause. So there you have it. The creators of parks and rec have done it again! You get another episode of @nbcparksandrec on April 30th on NBC. People in need get help. And we FINALLY get that Emmy. Right? That’s how this works? Ok. See you soon!!”

Pratt & Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Earlier this month, news broke that Chris Pratt and Katharine Schwarzenegger were expecting their first child together. The reports circulated with photos of Pratt and Schwarzenegger on a bike ride, which revealed Schwarzenegger’s baby bump.

A source confirmed the news with People, saying “Chris and Katherine are so happy. They wanted to enjoy this time privately for as long as possible, but now that Katherine is showing more, they’re excited to share the news with everyone.”

For this part of her pregnancy, Schwarzenegger seems to be enjoying time at home with Pratt, as well as their dog Maverick. Days before the news broke that she is expecting her first child, Schwarzenegger shared a photo of herself snuggling the pup while quarantining at home; in the caption, she wrote “To stay positive, I like to always remind myself about what I’m grateful for each day. Today, I am grateful for my family: getting to spend more quality time with them, whenever you’re in a funk, family can bring you right out. I am grateful for my health, and I never want to take that for granted. I am also so grateful every day for all the first responders and people who can’t stay at home during this crisis.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 13 Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap