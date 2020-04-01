Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams & Bayleigh Dayton Got Married

Two rookies on this season’s The Challenge 35: Total Madness are married, Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams.

They got married on February 17, 2019, which was actually before they filmed Total Madness. The two kept their marriage a secret for almost a year, but they finally revealed it to the public in January 2020.

In the reveal, the two showed off their wedding rings and Bayleigh said, “Yes Swaleigh is married. We have officially been married for almost a year now, and we have enjoyed every second of this.”

She continued, “Long story short is, we got married last February on Swaggy’s birthday. We got our official papers when we had family in town for Swaggy’s birthday because we wanted to make sure it was a special moment and everybody was there.”

Bayleigh said, “We didn’t have an official ceremony because we want to go big for the actual wedding and we want to make sure everybody that’s been a part of our love is included. So we just couldn’t really wait to actually be married.”

The two confirmed that they plan on having a wedding in 2020.

Both Swaggy C & Bayleigh Posted to Instagram on Their Wedding Day & Swaggy C Dropped a Hint

On Swaggy C’s birthday, which was also their wedding day, the pair took to social media to post heartfelt messages about each other.

Swaggy C posted on February 17, 2019, and he dropped a hint about the wedding:

He said, “Like I ain’t got a hitta’ to the left of me like we ain’t in these streets more than Sesame. Couldn’t imagine bringing my birthday in with anybody else other than my fiancé! The love of my life! My HITTA. My ride or die. She’s already been there for me through a lot .. and if y’all knew what she did for my birthday today, y’all would be like WOAAAAAH. It’s regular. She’s amazing. Swayleigh Gang now & forever. February 17th, She got a lil’ Bridgeport in her after this pic.”

After the two revealed that they got married on that day, a fan commented, “Well we know NOWWWW what she did on this day!” Swaggy C replied, “100%….. I tried to throw subliminal!”

Bayleigh’s Instagram post didn’t have a hint like Swaggy C’s. She posted:

Her caption reads, “To my partner in crime and my partner in life, Happy Birthday. This is your Kobe year! I can’t imagine being anymore proud of you than I already am but I know you’ll make me even more proud in our upcoming years! I Thank God every day for sending you my way! Here’s to many more years of celebrating your life! I love you babe!”

Swaggy C Proposed to Bayleigh During the Big Brother 20 Finale

The two met on Big Brother 20 in 2018, and even though Swaggy was eliminated early in the season, the two created a very close bond. Swaggy was eliminated from the game on Day 23, and he was sent home. Bayleigh made it to Day 51, but because she made it to that point in the season, she joined the Big Brother jury.

Bayleigh lived in the jury house for another 48 days without any contact with the outside world, including Swaggy C. But the distance only strengthened their bond, and Swaggy C ended up proposing to Bayleigh at the live finale.

Here is a video of the proposal:

