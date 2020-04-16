Christina Aguilera’s House: Where Her Husband & Kids Call Home

Superstar Christina Aguilera purchased a home in a gated community in Beverly Hills in 2013. She is part of the Disney Family Singalong, which airs tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central.

Prior to the new home she purchased in 2013, Aguilera lived in another mansion in Beverly Hills, which she listed for sale in 2011. That Beverly Hills mansion was on the market for $13.5 million after Aguilera’s split from her now ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

The mansion was Mediterranean-inspired and decorated as eccentrically as fans may expect from the pop star. The outside was pink and the entrance had ivy decorating the outdoors; when entering, guests were greeted by a dark red chandelier and grand staircase.

Read on to learn more about Aguilera’s home.

Aguilera Purchased a Beverly Hills Mansion in 2013

Aguilera purchased a 11,107 square foot mansion that consisted of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 2013. The listing detailed arched glass doors and driveways coupled with unique fireplaces, spa-like marble bathrooms and custom designs throughout the home.

She paid $10.75 million for the home, and it’s located in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood, which is located in the San Fernando Valley.

The walls of the mansion were already decorated with hand-painted murals, and the home features two bars, a screening room, a kitchen island, an extra-large master suite and a saltwater pool. At the time of purchase, her neighbors were reported to be Charlie Sheen and Paris Hilton.

Aguilera is currently staying at home with her son Max and husband. She wrote on Instagram to address fans and urge them to stay home earlier this month, writing “Who else is living in their robe these days? It’s so important and so worth it to stay at home and help flatten the curve right now. Sending you all love and strength as we get through this. #StayHome“

She Lived in a Home Previously Owned by the Osbournes

Aguilera’s previous home, which sold in February 2013, was owned by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne before she purchased it. The home, which was decorated in lavish colors, was over 10,000 square feet.

The home included 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a gym, gameroom, gift-wrapping room, movie screening room, beauty salon, an entire guesthouse with a recording studio, and they also had a pool with a water slide and spa.

The home is located on Doheny Road in Beverly Hills, California. Aguilera has also previously lived in Las Vegas, where she had a residency.

The Disney Family Singalong will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will include performances from stars like Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenowith, Ali’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more.

