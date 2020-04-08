CMT Kenny Rogers Special: What Time & Channel is MusiCares on Tonight?

The CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares special premieres tonight. The broadcast, which will benefit coronavirus relief, features special guests like Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum, and more. Here’s how you can watch it on TV tonight and what time the event starts.

The Special Starts at 8 PM Eastern Tonight

The broadcast honoring Kenny Rogers premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight. In other time zones that’s 8 p.m. Pacific (where it’s on a delayed viewing schedule) and 7 p.m. Central. The event is just one hour long and will be over at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight.

If you miss it tonight, the special will air again on CMT on Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. Eastern, according to Pop Culture. An additional encore for the special will air on MTV Live this Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel CMT is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CMT is on for you.

Tonight’s event is being hosted by Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks’ very talented wife who has recently recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement about her chance to host the event, Rita Wilson said: “Kenny Rogers introduced so many to country music.

His songs crossed over into many genres. I’ll never forget the evocative angst in Kenny’s voice on ‘Ruby,’ the unmistakable hooks and his unique, authentic ability to tell a story in ‘The Gambler,’ and of course, the perfection of his duet with Dolly Parton, ‘Islands in the Stream.’ Kenny’s impact has been indelible. It’s an honor to be hosting CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers and to share in an evening of Kenny’s songs with so many iconic artists.”

The event will feature virtual performances from a number of stars, along with interviews from people who were close to Kenny Rogers. The lineup includes Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts, and more. It’s sure to be an exciting event with amazing music.

Kenny Rogers’ family has encouraged people to donate to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund. They wrote on Instagram: “Several people have asked where donations can be made in Kenny’s name. We suggest the @recordingacademy & @musicares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help music creators/professionals without work during the coronavirus pandemic. Kenny always wholeheartedly supported musicians, crew members & music personnel.”

To contribute to the MusiCares and the COVID-19 Relief Fund, click here. Proceeds will help musicians impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

