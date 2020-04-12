COVID-19 & Easter Sunday: Are Churches Open Today?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the closure of non-essential businesses and forbidden group activities from taking place across the country for several weeks now. In many states, this social distancing effort has included the closure of churches, synagogues, and other religious centers. But are churches going to re-open for Easter Sunday?

In many states, they are not.

But in many others, churches will be open for Easter services, despite the repeated insistence from state authorities and national organizations that people should not be congregating in large groups.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Churches in Louisiana, Texas, Ohio, & More Are Holding In-Person Services

Just because you don’t see anything happening, doesn’t mean God is not working. pic.twitter.com/2s2O7G4aIQ — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) April 8, 2020

Americans across the country are still living under stay at home orders, as a part of a national effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. For that reason, many churches are holding livestream services for Easter Sunday, so that Christians can safely worship from home.

However, many other churches will be open for business on Sunday, against the explicit recommendation of medical affiliations like the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). To BuzzFeed News, Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell recited the preamble for the Declaration of Independence, as an explanation for why he is continuing to host in-person church services. Spell was charged with six misdemeanors last week for continuing to hold services, but that hasn’t stopped him.

After Spell recited the opening to the Declaration, he further explained, “My government is not my creator, my president is not my God. The president did not give me my rights to worship God and to assemble in church, and no socialist government or godless president can take that right away.”

This Sunday, millions of Christians will celebrate Easter. "At this holy time, we pray that God will heal the sick and comfort the heartbroken and bless our heroes." pic.twitter.com/XCHCViT3ct — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2020

Some of the churches remaining open are holding “socially distanced” church services, in which less pews are available for churchgoers. This has not been confirmed as an effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus by any medical or official organization.

According to the BBC, at least eight states have granted religious organizations exemptions from stay at home orders, defining these organizations as “essential.” For that reason and others, it’s likely that many Christians across the country will attend public services on Easter Sunday, which greatly increases the risk of spreading coronavirus quickly in a given community.

Not all christians are in support of in-person services, though. Reverend Nathan Empsall, the director of a grassroots Christian group called Faithful America, is one such Christian who has helped organize a petition calling for all churches to stop meeting in person for the time being. To BBC, he explained, “Suspending in-person worship is not just about protecting those who go to the actual church service.”

He continued, “It’s about protecting the lives of every single grocery store worker, gas station attendant and healthcare worker they meet. It truly is about loving our neighbor and healing the sick, which are things Jesus told us to go do.”

On Easter Sunday at 6PM UK, by invitation of the City and of the Duomo Cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world. set your reminder: https://t.co/bAZZGFpKKF pic.twitter.com/v1PgZ0wPZE — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) April 7, 2020

For those who wish to enjoy an Easter Sunday service from the safety of their home, there are plenty of options to do so. Americans are encouraged to check in with their local church to see if any livestream options will be available, but there are also going to be many livestream services broadcasted nationally.

For example, Joel Osteen will be hosting an Easter service livestream including the likes of Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, and more. Kanye West is another celebrity who was expected to attend, but has withdrawn. Those wishing to tune into this service can watch it on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Central time.

